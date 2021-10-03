Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight against the Lakers? Head Coach Steve Nash reveals status of the unvaccinated guard and the rest of the Nets

Head Coach Steve Nash reveals the playing status for Kyrie Irving and the rest of the Nets for the opening preseason game against the Lakers

The much-awaited time is here! After over 2 months of no basketball action, the NBA preseason begins tonight. With a new season comes its own new excitement, new challenges, and new opportunities. The NBA understands the excitement and wasted no time in giving the audience what it wants.

To kick off the preseason, they pit the two title heavyweights, the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers, up against each other. There was a lot of hype for the same matchup last season, but we could never see the two squads face off at full strength. However, this year, we expect things to be different. One big question that arises before the game is whether Kyrie Irving would play tonight?

Steve Nash talks about the availability of players, including Kyrie Irving

Pre-season games are usually an important time for the teams to test out their new combinations, get some in-game practice with the new additions, and finalize the final roster spots. However, it seems like the Brooklyn Nets aren’t too worried about their team getting along together.

Head Coach Steve Nash announced the availability for his squad recently, and a lot of the stars would be sitting out the preseason opener against the Lakers.

Steve Nash said Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Blake Griffin, Joe Harris, Patty Mills and James Johnson will sit out tomorrow’s preseason opener against the Lakers. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 2, 2021

Not having James Harden, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant play together makes sense for the preseason. However, we need to see more of these three stars on the court. Last season they barely played a handful of games together. Not plagued by injury, the Nets need to capitalize on their chances when they get them.

Considering Kyrie’s vaccination status, we may not get to see him for the next game against the Bucks as well. It still remains to be seen what action the Nets take towards Kyrie’s vaccination status and how it affects them.