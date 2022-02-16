“I don’t take anything about Covid lightly”: Bill Russell expresses his regret on not attending the NBA’s 75th-anniversary edition of the All-Star weekend in Cleveland

NBA legend Bill Russell won’t be present for this year’s 75th-anniversary edition of the All-Star games as a precautionary measure for COVID-19.

It is the diamond season as the league turns 75-years old. Not so long back, the NBA had announced its 75th-anniversary team, including the top 75 players of all-time. There is no doubt that the 2021-22 season is a special one, especially with the excitement growing around the upcoming ASG in Cleveland.

The NBA completing 75 successful years wouldn’t have been possible without the contribution of some of the most iconic players to grace the NBA hardwood. One of them was Bill Russell, who probably was the first NBA superstar to get recognition beyond the national borders of the USA.

Mr. 11 Rings holds the most no of NBA championships as a player. Bill is one of the founding fathers of the NBA, the Finals MVP trophy named after him is a testament to his contribution to the league. Bill, who was part of the league’s top 50 players of all-time as well, won’t be present for this year’s ASG.

Also read: “Originally, Philly was my first choice”: James Harden drops a truth bomb on his recent departure from Brooklyn, singing praises of the Sixers fans and head coach Doc Rivers

Recently, Bill tweeted a heartfelt message for missing this year’s ASG in Cleveland. The Celtics legend didn’t want to risk his chances with the ongoing pandemic.

Bill Russell expresses regret for not attending the All-Star weekend of the diamond season.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all walks of life, and the sporting world was no exception to it. Whether it was the 2020 Orlando Bubble or the league’s health and safety protocols, the NBA has endured its share of losses.

The NBA has never witnessed so many games postponed since its existence. Unfortunately, the league’s 75th anniversary falls during the pandemic era. Recently, twelve-time All-Star Bill Russell expressed his disappointment on not attending the ASG of the diamond season.

The five-time MVP tweeted the following, penning a heartfelt note on why he wouldn’t be able to attend the upcoming ASG in Cleveland.

Bill’s decision is reasonable, considering being 88-years of age, the Hall of Famer doesn’t want to risk his health. The former Celtics center has been part of all such milestone teams, beginning from the NBA completing 25-years.

Also read: “If the Los Angeles Lakers want a future, they might just need to move Anthony Davis!!”: Stephen A. Smith makes a bold statement in light of AD’s injury prone nature

Bill’s tweet might be as a result of the league planning to commemorate the top 75 players, similar to what they did on the league’s 50th anniversary.