“I Don’t Take It Personally”: Michael Jordan Empathizing with Scottie Pippen’s Decision to Delay Surgery in 1997 Resurfaces

After winning the 5th championship in 1997, problems arose within the Chicago Bulls camp surrounding the decision of Scottie Pippen. Ahead of the 1997-98 season, the small forward had purposefully delayed his foot surgery putting self-interest over the team’s goals. Amidst the heat of the situation, Michael Jordan empathized with his long-time teammate’s choice as his 1997 interview with NBA On NBC resurfaced.

Jordan pointed out how the entire roster was assembled to aim for a second three-peat following discussions between him and Phil Jackson. He admitted to Scottie also sharing his inputs on the matter before the start of the campaign.

“When first we made this whole commitment of coming back for the sixth championship, we thought everybody was on board. It was something that we all talked about, especially Phil and myself and even to some degree Scottie.”

Following this, Jordan addressed Pippen’s situation as the latter even demanded a trade just a few weeks after going under surgery. Despite the complicacy, the shooting guard still sympathized with Scottie’s decision while expressing his distress about its impact on the team.

“I’m disappointed. I don’t take it personally because I understand he has been put in a tough and difficult position. I think the disappointment comes that if that was the case, it could have been done easily at the beginning of the season.”

Scottie wanted a better contract and a more secure future in the NBA ahead of entering his 11th season with the Chicago organization. His demands were justified as even after playing a huge role in the 5x championships win, he was earning less than $2.8 million per season; almost 12x less than Michael Jordan, who was earning a $33.1 million salary for the 1997-98 season.

But despite the justified demands, his methods of taking a stance against the management cost the team and his teammates. The 6ft 8″ icon had walked back on his promise to the head coach and the talisman of the franchise giving rise to a series of drama.

Thus, Michael’s words showcased the brotherhood between him and Pippen as the former backed the latter throughout that controversial phase. Amidst the repercussions of the Arkansas-born’s selfishness on their championship hopes, the 5x MVP refused to badmouth his teammate. Rather, the 6 ft 6″ guard adapted to the situation in the absence of his number two as the Bulls’ remained focused on their target.

Due to his surgery in October 1997, Pippen missed a stretch of 35 games in the regular season. The team initially struggled to cope as they went 9-7 in November before turning things around. Dennis Rodman stepped up as Jordan’s number two as the Bulls then went on a 15-4 run.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen may meet soon amidst a complicated relationship

In January 1998, Scottie eventually returned to play for his team as they pushed for their sixth championship together. The Bulls led the Eastern Conference with a 62-20 run in the regular season winning the Conference Finals. They met the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals for the second consecutive year before completing their second three-peat.

Following the six championships win together, the Bulls have decided to induct the key figures of that period into their ‘Ring of Honor’. Admittedly, both Jordan and Pippen would make appearances during that event to receive the honour. This has sparked reactions all around due to the current rift between the two former teammates.

The tension between them arose following the release of the documentary, ‘The Last Dance’. With time, it only increased as Scottie publicly criticized Michael’s antics as a colleague. It eventually reached its breaking point when Jordan’s son, Marcus started dating Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa last year.

The occasion of the ‘Ring of Honor’ thus excited several as the two Bulls icons could meet again after years of separation. Charles Barkley in particular seemed amused because of it as revealed in an interview on Dan Patrick Show. “You know what? I gotta go,” the 11x All-Star stated mockingly hinting at a possible drama during the event.

Once a feared duo in the realm of basketball have created a wall between them with time. It has become a source of joy these days for their long-standing rivals from the past such as Charles. As none of them is willing to move past it, this situation may not get resolved anytime soon.