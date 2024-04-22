Former Celtics Guard Reacts to Larsa Pippen Inheriting a Chunk of Scottie Pippen’s NBA Salary

Ever since Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen parted ways, the 49-year-old has gone on to make headlines for various reasons. One thing that brought a lot of criticism her way was the revelation of her receiving a large chunk of Scottie’s NBA pension. During a recent appearance on DJ VLAD’s show, former Celtics star Sebastian Telfair gave his thoughts on the ridiculousness of the issue.

VLAD and his interest in the life of Larsa Pippen should be studied. Either the media veteran has ran out of questions to ask his guests or he is just really unhappy about the legal, ethical, and moral loopholes in the divorce laws of the country. He brought up the Larsa-Scottie-Marcus topic to Telfair to ask him how he feels about The Real Housewives of Miami star taking a cut out of the Bulls legend’s NBA salary.

Even though Telfair said that he doesn’t understand the legality of this matter, he acknowledged that it is somewhat unfair to the athlete.

The 38-year-old said that the problem with people like Larsa, and he compared his own ex-wife with her as well, is that they want to be seen all the time while their entire existence revolves around the famous person they married.

“Sit your a** down. Ain’t no wrong with sitting down. Always want to be seen, you was somebody’s wife, like, chill.”

After her marriage with Scottie ended, Larsa dated a few high-profile celebrities before making her relationship with Marcus Jordan official. Now that Larsa and Marcus have broken up, Telfair said that the next ideal step for her would be to go out and find someone 20 years old who also happens to be rich.

Gilbert Arenas clowned Larsa Pippen

Even though Larsa’s breakup with Marcus is a fairly recent news, almost every popular voice in the media business has had something to say about her. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas was also asked about his thoughts on the breakup during his recent appearance on the DJ VLAD show. Arenas said, “Now she is dumb…Where is she going? No one your age wants you, even though you look better than everyone at your age.”

The three-time All-Star said that she is finding it difficult to come to terms with the fact that she is getting older by the day and hanging around some 30-year-old would mean that she might have to start another family.

Arenas said, “You done had all your kids..you want to party…you gotta remember she lost her youth having kids early.”

This isn’t the first time that they have broken up, and going by the ridicule they’re facing, it won’t be a surprise if Larsa and Marcus end up rekindling their relationship.