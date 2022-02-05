“I don’t think I’m close to where I want to be personally”: Kyrie Irving admits his 8-month hiatus playing a big role in limiting him to perform at his 100%

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving confessed to not being at his best, coming off an 8-month layoff and recovering from his ankle injury.

After holding the no.1 seed in the east for a considerable time, the Nets have hit a slump, losing seven consecutive games recently. The Brooklyn team has slipped to the 6th spot and finds itself in dire straits. The Nets seem to be lost ever since their superstar Kevin Durant suffered an MCL sprain.

The Nets are 2-8 since KD’s injury. They have lost 7 in a row. No team in NBA history has won a championship after suffering a 7+ game losing streak. pic.twitter.com/aJiDsbUSeI — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 5, 2022

Many believed the return of Kyrie Irving would make the Nets an unstoppable force, despite Uncle Drew having a part-time status. However, injuries and COVID protocols have limited the Nets from playing to their full potential. Their recent loss to the Jazz 102-125 bears evidence of this.

The Nets were without James Harden, Durant, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Joe Harris. Post their loss to the Jazz, Irving would address the media. The former champion reflected on his personal journey with the team so far, also talking about his mental and physical struggles.

Irving, who has been having an ongoing battle with the vaccination mandate of New York City, spoke about not being at his best personally.

Kyrie Irving gets candid about his personal struggles amid his anti-vaccination controversy.

Despite playing a mere 11-games so far, Irving has managed to be in the headlines all year round. The seven-time All-Star’s decision to not get vaccinated made him an overnight villain. In light of New York City’s COVID mandate, Irving is not allowed to play or practice in the home arenas.

However, the former Cavs player stuck to his personal belief of not getting the vaccine. The Nets, who didn’t initially accept Irving having a part-time role with the team, would have a change of heart recently. Thus allowing him to participate in only road games.

There is no doubt, when it comes to Irving’s performance on the hardwood, Uncle Drew is one of the most skilled guards the NBA has ever seen. Nonetheless, the Nets lack chemistry, with the Big 3 having played only 16-games so far.

During a recent post-game interaction with the media, Irving got candid about how his 8-month absence has affected his game.

“I don’t think I’m close to where I want to be personally. The 8-month layoff coming off my ankle injury, not being able to have the summer that I wanted to, not having preseason…it definitely had an impact mentally and physically” – Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/6dD14xpzkI — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 5, 2022

One hopes the injury woes of the Nets end soon, as not seeing the Big 3 play together is robbing us from witnessing offensive greatness.