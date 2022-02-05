“Luka Doncic punching it on Andre Drummond is the most spectacular dunk of his career”: The Slovenian MVP leaves fans in awe as he throws down an emphatic dunk during the Mavs-Philly clash

Late in the 3rd quarter of the Mavs-Philly clash, Luka Doncic put Andre Drummond in a poster, leaving the entire arena stunned.

As expected, the Mavericks-Sixers clash is a well-contested contest. Luka Doncic has clinched his 3rd triple-double in 5 contests while hoping to lead the Mavs to snap their 2-game losing skid. While Joel Embiid is aiming to help Philly win their 8th contest of their last 11.

Trailing by as much as 16 in the second period, Doncic erupted for a huge 3rd quarter performance, leading Dallas to outscore Philly 32-15. Amid a series of 3-pointers, gorgeous drives to the basket, and accurate passes, Doncic had one of the best dunks of his career.

With a little more than a minute left in the 3rd, the Slovenian youngster drove past Danny Green and ended up putting Andre Drummond in a poster.

Here, have a look at the jaw-dropping hammer.

LUKA THREW THIS DOWN 😤😳 pic.twitter.com/uwbL0tW2Jk — ESPN (@espn) February 5, 2022

NBA Twitter explodes as Luka Doncic throws down a huge slam on Andre Drummond

In no time, the play went viral on social media, resulting in NBA Twitter erupting with reactions.

I’ll go ahead and declare Luka Doncic punching it on Andre Drummond as the most spectacular dunk of the Dallas superstar’s career. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) February 5, 2022

@luka7doncic : “So I’m fat? I’m averaging 26/9/9 and I’m not an All Star starter? ESPN announcers is actively cheering for Sixers baskets to go in? Ok….

Also Luka:. 3rd quarter vs the Sixers pic.twitter.com/oYrhThr2VK — Jim Campbell (@Jwcamp) February 5, 2022

during black history month smh https://t.co/W4DlFTpy9Z — The Don 🐉 (@BishoptheDon_) February 5, 2022

watching Luka Doncic play basketball pic.twitter.com/TZp4Q5qVHV — House Mavericks (@HouseMavericks) February 5, 2022

You can start an NBA team with any player in the NBA. Easy: Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/2gCdh3fY33 — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) February 5, 2022

