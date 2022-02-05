“I didn’t see crap in Seth Curry, just wanted to see my grandkids more”: Doc Rivers ‘goes off’ on the Sixers sharpshooter and hilariously discredits his stellar play

Doc Rivers claims the Seth Curry trade would’ve been a win-win either way because if Curry turned out to be a ‘bum’ he’d still have his grandkids.

Seth Curry has been lighting it up for the Philadelphia 76ers this ‘22 NBA season, having a career year for himself with increases in averages across the board. He’s putting up 15.5 points a game while shooting a stellar 40.3% from beyond the arc.

He’s averaging the highest number of assists, rebounds, and field goals made in his entire career all while posting up a career-high in field goal percentage at 49.7%. Witch catch and shoot being his specialty, he’s certainly not disappointed on that front either as he’s knocking down 46.5% of his C&S 3s this season.

He has been taking over 50% of his shots as pull-ups and only shooting them at a 31% clip. With Tyrese Maxey coming into his own, him shooting over 40% of his shots as catch and shots should become a reality soon enough.

Doc Rivers hilariously hits Seth Curry with Popovich-esque slander.

Daryl Morey took over basketball operations for the Sixer sin November of 2020 and immediately started to make moves. He got off Al Horford’s bloated contract to acquire sharpshooter, Danny Green. With Josh Richardson not being even a fraction of what Jimmy Butler was for them, he traded him to the Mavs for Seth Curry.

Doc Rivers, prior to the Sixers’ game against the Dallas Mavericks tonight, was asked about Curry’s availability and hilariously went on a tangent.

“I didn’t see crap in Seth. I just wanted to see my daughter more, see my grandkids. I mean, if he was a bum, I still got to see my grandkids,” said Rivers.

Doc’s daughter, Callie, married Seth in 2019 and so having him in Philly with him would mean seeing his daughter more often. Seth and Callie don’t have any children however and so it’s unclear which grandkids Doc is referring to.