“I don’t think my ADHD would allow me to carry a show by myself”: Shaquille O’Neal on why he chose Turner Sports over ESPN

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal explains why he chose Turner Sports over ESPN. The Hall of Famer is part of one of the longest and successful running television shows, Inside the NBA.

When we talk about some of the most dominant players of all time in the NBA, one name that always crops up is Shaquille O’Neal. The physical specimen was a terror on the court, especially in the paint. Shaq had the perfect NBA career with several accolades under his belt.

Post his pro basketball career, Shaq tried his stint with sports broadcasting and became an overnight success. The award-winning show Inside the NBA enjoys global popularity. The star cast of the show comprising Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Shaquille O’Neal, works like magic.

The show has revolutionalized sports broadcasting, with others following suit. During an appearance on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Shaq revealed why he chose Turner Sports over ESPN.

Also read: “I don’t care about no Superman name, It was nothing to do with Shaq”: Dwight Howard addresses his feud with Shaquille O’Neal, extending an olive branch

Big Diesel stated that while ESPN needed him, Turner Sports told him they don’t need him but would like to have him. The three-time Finals MVP added that Ernie Johnson played a crucial role in him signing with TNT.

Shaquille O’Neal addresses why he chose Turner Sports over ESPN.

Shaq had a decorated NBA career and would mirror the same success in his broadcasting career. Though ESPN was waiting to sign him, the two-time scoring champion chose Turner Sports.

Shaq would address why he chose the TNT organization over ESPN.

“Mr. Levy came to my house and he said, ‘We don’t need you, but we would like to have you. ESPN was saying we need you. So, I was thinking if I have a bad day at Turner, I’m gonna be OK. But if I have a bad day at ESPN, it can only get worse.”‘

The two-time scoring champion added how Ernie Johnson was another reason why he chose Turner Sports. Shaq has always held the veteran host in high regard.

“Listen, I have a different type of love for Ernie Johnson,” Ernie Johnson was a guy that I used to watch on TV. He actually came to my house when I was 17-years old to interview me. I love his voice. I love how he treats people.

“I’m not as good as Ernie. So, me being by myself, I’m gonna have to carry. I don’t think my ADHD would allow me to carry a show by myself. Being a teammate on a great team I think has done well for us. Just being one of the guys is something I enjoy, rather than trying to be the guy. I could never do what Ernie does.”

Shaq’s decision to join Turner Sports has given his fans another reason to enjoy watching him. The Lakers legend, along with co-panelist Charles Barkley, engage in some of the most rib-tickling antics and gags.

Also read: “I have no problem with what the Joker did, I actually like it”: Shaquille O’Neal defends Nikola Jokic’s actions in his recent brawl with Markieff Morris, co-panelist Charles Barkley echoes the same notion

TNT’s Inside the NBA has become an integral part of the whole experience of watching an NBA game. The show continues to impress year after year.