“I have no problem with what the Joker did, I actually like it”: Shaquille O’Neal defends Nikola Jokic’s actions in his recent brawl with Markieff Morris, co-panelist Charles Barkley echoes the same notion 

The crew of TNT’s Inside the NBA react to the recent altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley gave the reigning MVP the benefit of the doubt.

Last night’s game between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat took an ugly turn, when a brawl broke out between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris. Things have gone south ever since the altercation occurred, with family members of the respective parties getting involved.

Jokic and Markieff Morris both got ejected after exchanging fouls during Nuggets-Heat. Morris was hurt but walked off the floor under his own power. pic.twitter.com/ReXnjRTHzu — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2021

Reportedly, Jimmy Butler and the crew went looking for the Joker post the match. However, they couldn’t find him. The NBA announced that it had suspended Jokic for a game. On the other hand, Miami Heat teammates, Morris and Butler, were fined heavily.

During a recent episode of TNT’s Inside the NBA, the panel would discuss the controversial matter. Veterans Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley believed there was nothing wrong with Jokic’s actions. The Hall of Famer duo felt that it was a retaliation.

Both O’Neal and Barkley stated that Morris should have known the consequences of his actions. Big Diesel added that he liked what the Joker did.

The crew of Inside the NBA discusses the altercation between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.

It was a matter of time before the crew of the award-winning show discussed the controversial brawl between Jokic and Morris. The veteran host of the show Ernie Johnson would ask Shaq and Chuck about their views, with the latter wasting no time, calling Jokic’s actions justified.

O’Neal defended the Joker, saying that Morris shouldn’t have turned his back after intentionally colliding with Jokic.

“As a big guy, when a little guy hits you, you gotta touch him on back. I have no problem with what the Joker did. I actually like it, as a big guy. You got these guys fouling them, (Morris) hit him. Intentional, unnecessary roughness. So what do you do as a big guy? You go hit him back. When you hit me, don’t turn your head, because it’s coming. You’re either going to get it in the front or get it in the back.”

“When you hit me, don’t turn ya head cuz it’s coming.” Shaq and Chuck discuss Jokic and Markieff Morris’ altercation last night (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/C21GhtMUpi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2021

Co-panelist Charles Barkley echoed the same sentiment, stating Markieff Morris started it. The Phoenix Suns legend felt Morris had it coming, saying you can’t hit somebody and turn your back.

With stalwarts like O’Neal and Barkley on his side, Jokic might have a sigh of relief. However, one has to condone what the Joker did as it was unsportsmanlike, especially since he is the reigning MVP.

Both the parties in the matter are equally wrong, whatever may be the intensity of their actions. Nonetheless, the league should settle the matter as it sets a bad precedent.