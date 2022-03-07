“I feel like Batman, the star of every NBA season – like a movie”: LeBron James echoes Kobe Bryant as the Lakers legend explains how like the Black Mamba, he wants to keep playing for as long as he can

LeBron James is now in his 19th season in the NBA. Drafted out of high school like Kobe Bryant, he may not have many more miles left in him.

There is not a single thing left for King James to prove on a basketball court, anywhere in the world. Actually, there really is nothing in the sporting domain that he’d need to show to anyone.

For 19 years, the world has borne witness to standards of excellence that few other athletes have maintained. The legacy of LeBron James, while not comparable to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, is right up there in the next tier.

There was a period during the mid- and late-2010s when I’d often think about whether the NBA would rename the MVP trophy to the LeBron James Award for excellence. Because you could honestly pencil his statline for any season from 2007-08 till 2018-19 for the honors.

LeBron James echoes the sentiments of Kobe Bryant while talking about how much longer he’ll play

However, every game has a final whistle, and every artist has one last bow for his audience. We’re all able to appreciate the 19th season of greatness by the King. Irrespective of how indefatigable he may seem, LeBron James will not hang around forever.

Before Father Time rolls up in his ‘Rari and says enough is enough, however, King James is going to dare him to keep coming. Speaking to other legends on Uninterrupted, LeBron James reminded us about the fuel that has kept him going so many years:

“It’s just in me, man. I love competing, I love winning, I love playing the game. Because I know at some point, I ain’t gonna be able to play it no more. Well, at that level. So s**t, I’m trying to squeeze as much juice out of this motherf**king orange as I can. While I’m still good.”

“If I was out there on some bulls**t, like nasty-looking Bron, I’d have been quit. But I’m still nice as f**k out there. So I feel like every season – for me – it’s like a movie.”

“Every season out there is like a movie, and I’m just, like, living in it. Like I’m the star in the movie. It feels dope as s**t, I be feeling like Batman.”