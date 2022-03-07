“Celtics fans are like a scorned girlfriend”: Kyrie Irving goes off as the crowd in Boston enjoyed seeing Nets superstar struggle while booing him throughout the game

The wrath of Celtics fans again fell on Kyrie Irving, Nets point guard struggled to take his team through amidst all the boos.

Celtics fans are never going to get over Kyrie Irving, are they? The hatred Bostonians have for Kyrie is unmatched. It hasn’t been much longer when he promised them that he’ll re-sign, only to leave them high and dry a few months later.

On Sunday, Irving and Co visited T.D. Garden and found that it was going to be a long afternoon. The game had everything that a Playoffs game has, the tenacity of the players and the crowd, the back and forth of a close game, and the finesse of the All-Stars and MVPs of both teams.

The Nets took a 5-point lead after the first quarter and a 2-point lead into the break. The Celtics made it a one-point deficit heading into the final quarter and were able to secure the victory down the stretch.

The game was never one-sided, with both sides never taking a double-digit lead in the game. It had an incredible 28 lead changes and 19 tied games. But it wasn’t enough for C’s fans to let Irving skip their wrath.

Kyrie Irving expects to get booed in Boston the rest of his career. “Its like a scorned girlfriend, asking for an explanation why I left but still wanting a text back.” — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) March 6, 2022

Kyrie Irving says Celtics fans are like a scorned girlfriend

Jayson Tatum went for scored his season-high 54 points and tied Larry Bird for most 50s in franchise history (4) and with the game tied Jaylen Brown went for 5-straight points from open play in the final minute of the game while one of his free throws gave C’s the lead.

But none of that seemed as big as for Bostonians as Kyrie’s struggle did. They kept booing him throughout the game while the Nets guard struggled to seal the deal for the visitors. They didn’t seem to care about Tatum’s request either.

Celtics fans are chanting “Kyrie Sucks” pic.twitter.com/4kaFDudc5M — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) March 6, 2022



With each of his missed shots, boos went louder, and it obviously didn’t sit well with the 2016 champ, who said this after the game.

He also sent this tweet out after the game referencing a J.Cole’s rap ‘False Prophets’.

“My lowest moments came from trying too hard

To impress some people that couldn’t care if I’m on

Therefore from here on out, my hair grow out

I care nothin’ bout opinions” @JColeNC — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) March 6, 2022

It seems like the crowd got what they were looking for, getting inside the 7x All-Star’s head. He struggled to shoot the rock throughout the night scoring 19 points on 18 attempts.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant was his usual self, putting up 37 points in just 21 attempts. That still turned out to be a little short as Celtics took the game 126-120.

