Basketball

“Celtics fans are like a scorned girlfriend”: Kyrie Irving goes off as the crowd in Boston enjoyed seeing Nets superstar struggle while booing him throughout the game

"Celtics fans are like a scorned girlfriend": Kyrie Irving goes off as the crowd in Boston enjoyed seeing Nets superstar struggle while booing him throughout the game
Akash Murty

Previous Article
"Shaquille O'Neal, you're the only guy who can't begin a barbeque session if you don't have the sauce!" : When 'Inside the NBA' crew won 25,000 dollars on Celebrity Family Feud
Next Article
"Rucker Park encouraged Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan to show up there": Julius Erving reveals the reason why the New York Mecca of basketball captivates Dr. J, MJ, KD and other NBA legends
NBA Latest Post
"Rucker Park encouraged Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan to show up there": Julius Erving reveals the reason why the New York Mecca of basketball captivates Dr. J, MJ, KD and other NBA legends
“Rucker Park encouraged Kevin Durant, Michael Jordan to show up there”: Julius Erving reveals the reason why the New York Mecca of basketball captivates Dr. J, MJ, KD and other NBA legends

Rucker Park is a place where the greatest scorers in NBA history – Julius Erving,…