“I feel like I’m top 5 among NBA point guards”: Ja Morant leaves Kyrie Irving out of his top 5 PG rankings, puts himself in above Nets star

The electrifying Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant spoke with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto before the training camp, discussed his expectations for the Grizzlies and himself this season.

Morant answered various questions, his ranking among point guards in the league, return of a healthy Jaren Jackson Jr. and how they could be the duo to watch out for this season.

It is difficult to believe that Ja has been in the league for just 2 years if you saw him play last season. The 21 year old had a 47 point game against Utah Jazz.

“ Top 5”: Morant when asked where he ranks among the top point guards in the game

Ja was a 2nd over all pick by Memphis Grizzlies in 2019 and made an instant impact averaging close to 18 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds and a steal, as a starter for Grizzlies.

He bagged the Rookie of the Year award over Zion Williamson. Improving over those impressive stats, he averaged 19.1 points last season, helping Grizzlies finish 8th and secure play-in spot.

They played Golden State Warriors and defeated them 117-112, where Ja put up 35 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists to seal the final play-off spot.

Ja Morant discussed where he ranks among NBA point guards, his career goals, and his expectations for the Grizzlies. @JaMorant also explains why Jaren Jackson Jr. will be the top breakout player and why he’s invested in @Hyperice products on @hoopshype 👉🏼 https://t.co/MOIhYKaK6U pic.twitter.com/M9wHZ94TnR — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 26, 2021

On being asked who are there in top 5 with him, he said, “Steph (Curry). I’m a big Chris Paul fan. I’d say Dame (Lillard) and (Russell) Westbrook. It’s tough. The point guard position is so loaded. Some guys have to get left out.”

“I want to be in that conversation when it’s all said and done to be considered with the greatest to ever play this game”: Ja Morant

He’s not totally off the point though. In his 1st play-off series, although Grizzlies were knocked out by the Western Conference top seed Utah Jazz, Ja averaged astonishing 30.2 points, 8.2 assists and 4.8 rebounds.

There are certainly areas where he needs improvement, his field goal and 3-point percentage, both dropped last season. But the confidence, energy and enthusiasm he hoops with are second to none.

He is also excited about return of Jaren Jackson Jr., he had this to say on being compared to Mike Conley and Marc Gasol,

“No disrespect to the OGs, but I’m Ja, and he’s Jaren. We’re both totally different persons from that comparison. We have a bright future, so we’ve just got to continue to live up to being two of the greatest duos to play for the Grizzlies, such as Conley and Z-Bo (Zach Randolph) or Conley and Gasol.”

Is there any limit to this kid’s confidence?

