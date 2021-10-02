“I finna average 9 blocks a game because of LeBron James!”: Dwight Howard hilariously explains what he has to do before he shoots a three-pointer every game

LeBron James gives his Lakers teammate Dwight Howard some hilarious rules to follow during the upcoming NBA season

LeBron James certainly seems to be having no trouble getting along with his teammates.

The man has seemingly always maintained a wholesome image in front of his colleagues, (apart from his Games of Zones persona of course). And headed into year 19, it looks like that side of him is still far from changing.

James has always been known to joke around with his teammates during the regular season, sometimes even in the middle of games. But this time around, it seems the banter within the Lakers organization has received a massive head start.

Let’s get into it.

LeBron James puts a hilarious rule on three-pointers for Dwight Howard

As most Lakers fans will know by now, Dwight Howard has become somewhat of a three-point shooter… just not the reliable kind.

Sure, he makes them once in a while, and yes, you’ll see the Lakers bench go absolutely nuts. But, let’s just say he just isn’t quite good enough to be a high-volume shooter just yet.

And with this in mind, LeBron James decided to limit the man’s three-point attempts in the most hilarious way possible, something that Dwight chose to explain on his Instagram live.

Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

LeBron had to clarify: 2 blocks PER HALF 😂 @DwightHoward pic.twitter.com/4JthMwcUOa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 2, 2021

We won’t lie, we’re scared to bet against this man now.

Given the ability of Dwight Howard even now, coupled with his new level of motivation to get that block, we might just see his attempts balloon up to 4 per game.

And as fans of the NBA, we’d absolutely love to see it.

