“What are the media doing, man?!”: Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James chime in as Draymond Green criticizes all of media for their recent coverage of unvaccinated NBA players

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma goes on Twitter and criticizes the coverage of the media on unvaccinated NBA players

During the upcoming season, plenty of players are expected to have massive breakout seasons. And Kyle Kuzma is one of the biggest names on that list.

He is one of those players that has been obsessed with basketball for the longest time. This has sometimes come to the point that, many in the NBA community believe that he doesn’t talk about other, perhaps more important topics nearly enough. And it seems Kuzma has heard those cries.

The former Lakers star recently took to Twitter to reveal his thoughts on the recent coverage of certain NBA players. And let’s just say any involved media personnel are not going to want to know about it.

Also Read: Charles Barkley reveals his best teams entering the 2021-2022 campaign

Kyle Kuzma calls for more perspective from the media at large about the news they cover

As you may know by now, there has been a large amount of outcry about the unvaccinated players in the NBA community. In fact, it has sometimes gotten to the point where you almost believe there are more unvaccinated than vaccinated players in the NBA.

Never to be the silent one, Draymond Green recently had this to say on the matter.

Draymond Green with the best covid statement I’ve seen since March 2020. Listen:

pic.twitter.com/zueGKNRhqR — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) October 1, 2021

After watching this, it seems Kyle Kuzma couldn’t help but agree.

The 5% of nba players that aren’t vaccinated are getting more publicity than the government running out of money that’s wild lol https://t.co/Py3nBx8bA3 — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 1, 2021

Even LeBron James voiced his opinion on the matter.

Media sometimes can be a bit biased towards the drama more than the actual news, which has been the case for a long time. And to a certain limit, perhaps it can still be deemed acceptable.

However, media personnel have very clearly been crossing that line off late. And perhaps an intervention from some of the subjects of their many stories is exactly what all media personnel need to get themselves back on track.

Let’s see if that happens.

Also Read: Stephen A Smith calls out Ben Simmons for his no show