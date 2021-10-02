“Stephen A Smith needs Max Kellerman like Kyrie needed LeBron James!”: ESPN’s First Take’s ratings experience a disastrous drop after the sour departure of its former co-host

ESPN’s First Take reports a massive drop in ratings after Stephen A Smith had Max Kellerman taken off the show

Max Kellerman getting off First Take truly was the end of an era.

His role of the analyst that only believes in numbers, against the emotionally driven Stephen A Smith made for perhaps one of the greatest media duos in the history of sports journalism.

But alas, as all good things do, this partnership needed to come to an end… or at least, that is what Mr. Smith would have you believe.

When most fans had initially heard the rumor that Stephen A had made moves to kick Max off the show, many chose to give him the benefit of the doubt. But, when the current host of First Take confirmed it, let’s just say, it didn’t help the man’s image.

Today, the show has gone quite a few episodes without Max Kellerman on the panel. And saying that the show has suffered for it would be an understatement.

Let’s get into it.

Also Read: Kyle Kuzma and LeBron James chime in as Draymond Green criticizes all of media for their recent coverage of unvaccinated NBA players

Ratings show just how badly First Take has suffered since Max Kellerman left Stephen A Smith as co-host of the show

As we said, Stephen A Smith and Max Kellerman formed the perfect talk show duo in the eyes of countless fans. So, losing that duo would obviously have some sort of impact on the show. However, combined with Smith’s recently altered image after the fiasco, just how much damage the show has gone through, is staggering.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Stephen A. said on radio he saw numbers that suggested @FirstTake‘s viewers wanted Max Kellerman off. The early ratings say otherwise. This week, First Take is losing to Get Up and NFL Live, in addition to PTI and ATH: FT: 398k

Get Up: 408k

NFL Live: 413k

ATH: 469k

PTI: 652k — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) September 24, 2021

Yep. It’s that bad.

Even the biggest detractors of the show would probably have had a hard time predicting the situation to be this bad. However, we must say it’s a bit justified as well.

Departing with a beloved figure in such a sour manner was never going to be pretty. And until the show can find a new way of doing things, whether it be how their or episodes are produced, or even how they treat their employees, we can’t see the ratings change anytime soon.

Also Read: Charles Barkley reveals his best teams entering the 2021-2022 campaign