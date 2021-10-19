“I got Magic Johnson at the point, Michael Jordan at the 2, and Wilt Chamberlain at the 5”: Kobe Bryant names his all-time starting 5 lineup

During an interview in 2009, Kobe Bryant had named his all-time starting 5. The Mamba was coming off winning his fourth title and was crowned Finals MVP for the first time.

It’s been a year and a half, and the sporting world still mourns the death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant. The superstar inspired millions with his work ethic and drive towards the game, embodied as the Mamba Mentality.

One of the most debated topics in the NBA is the all-time starting 5. Though a highly subjective topic, it is something that the fans love to discuss, especially if it involves their favorite superstar name his all-time starting 5.

In 2009, Kobe, who was coming off his fourth NBA title, was asked to name his all-time starting 5. The Mamba fans couldn’t contain their excitement to find out their favorite star’s lineup.

Also read: “Didn’t Kobe Bryant win with Pau Gasol, is he top 50?”: Isiah Thomas faces the heat of NBA fans for his recent tweet involving the top 50 NBA players

The two-time scoring champion’s list included Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Bill Russell, and Wilt Chamberlain. The Lakers legend didn’t forget to give a special mention to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Oscar Robertson, and Jerry West.

Kobe Bryant names his all-time starting 5.

Kobe Bryant is on almost every avid basketball fan’s top 5 list. The former slam dunk contest winner was the closest thing to Michael Jordan. Kobe’s work ethic and competitive zeal to succeed were one of a kind.

When asked to name his all-time starting 5, Kobe had the following to say.

“I got Magic at the point, MJ at the 2… Larry Bird at the three, Bill Russell at the 4….. uh this is tough… Wilt at the 5.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Content (@hotleaguetakes)

Kobe would have a tough time deciding his center as he had Wilt The Stilt and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar neck-to-neck. When asked if he saw himself as the 6th man, Kobe would blatantly refuse, calling the above players legends of the game.

The Lakers superstar felt many could make the list before him, including Jerry West, Oscar Robertson, Walt Frazier, and Bob Pettit.

Also read: “The LA County demands Vanessa Bryant to undergo a psychiatric test”: The late Kobe Bryant’s wife had sued the County sheriff and his department for sharing photos of the Lakers legend’s tragic crash.