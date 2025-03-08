“I Got Some Help”: Ja Morant Confesses Playing Through a Lot of Pain Against the Mavericks

The Memphis Grizzlies have bounced back emphatically from their disastrous 2023-24 season. They suffered an enormous number of injuries en route to a dismal 27-55 record. Their superstar guard, Ja Morant, only suited up in nine games that season. He is healthy again this season, but some nagging injuries continue to linger. Morant dominated in the Grizzlies’ 122-111 win against the Mavericks, but the two-time All-Star hesitantly confessed he was in tremendous pain following the victory.

The Grizzlies were down for the majority of the game, but when it mattered most, they pulled out the win. Morant led the team, finishing with 31 points and 8 assists. Down the clutch, Morant willed his team to victory, sinking the game-sealing bucket.

This performance came a game after Morant returned to the lineup. The 6-foot-2 guard has been dealing with a shoulder injury stemming from the 2023-24 season, which has kept him out of several Grizzlies games.

Although he still felt discomfort in his shoulder, Morant fought through to deliver a helluva performance. During his postgame interview with Cassidy Hubbarth, he revealed some unmentioned assistance helped him fight through the pain.

“I don’t know if I should say it on TV, but I got some help,” Morant said.

Morant’s words fall in line with his previous statement following Memphis’ 120-103 loss to the Thunder when he confessed he shouldn’t have suited up but did so so to “get the win.”

Following the Mavericks game, Morant spoke of his desire to avoid getting fined by the NBA. By using context clues, it suggests he may be using injections to alleviate pain. This is by no means an illegal practice in the league, as star players Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Luka Doncic have also received such injections.

This is certainly a development to keep a close eye on as the postseason approaches. Of course, teams are never fully healthy come April, but they can be pivotal to moving the needle of a team’s ceiling.

One thing for certain is Morant carries a winning mentality. Some players are content to sit on the sideline until they’re fully comfortable to return to action. However, Morant is such a competitor that he refuses to watch his team struggle when he knows he can help.

Memphis has immediately jumped back into the playoff mix with a healthier Morant. They currently sit at the fourth seed and are only 2 games behind the Lakers for the second seed. With 19 games remaining, the Grizzlies could potentially find themselves higher in the standings.