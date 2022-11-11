Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Cavaliers? Warriors Star’s Availability Revealed Ahead of Star Matchup Against Donovan Mitchell

Nov 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after drawing a foul against the Sacramento Kings during the last seconds of the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Warriors haven’t quite been having the greatest of seasons so far, have they? After all, their position in the Western Conference at the 12th seed isn’t exactly a champion’s return to glory.

In the franchise’s last 10 games played, they hold an abysmal record of 3-7, which is largely due to one reason. Everyone around Stephen Curry is struggling to find any kind of form during games. This means that if something were to happen to the superstar, the franchise would be doomed.

With that being said, where is Stephen Curry’s health at?

Or rather, more specifically, is he healthy enough to feature tonight against the Cavaliers?

ESPN reveals update on Stephen Curry’s health ahead of highly anticipate game vs Cavaliers

This may not come as much of a surprise, but Stephen Curry is very much fit to feature in the star matchup tonight, as ESPN confirms.

Stephen Curry this season: 32.6 PPG (Career High)

7.1 RPG (Career High)

6.9 APG

51.2% FG (Career High)

43.1% 3PT

93.4% FT 30+ PPG on 50/40/90 🔥

He turns 35 years old later this season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/58YYRIH8RU — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 8, 2022

While the former Baby-Faced Assassin has missed time this season, it was only due to load management, more than anything else.

Coming to the matchup at hand, the Cavaliers will not be easy to play against by any means.

The franchise ranks 3rd this season in defensive rating, which stands at 107.5 points conceded per 100 possessions. In stark contrast, the Warriors rank at 27, with a defensive rating of 116.1.

The same story repeats itself on the other end, as the Cavaliers rank as the third-best offense this season, with 116.7 points scored per 100 possessions, while the Warriors stand at 13, with an offensive rating of just 112.8.

Simply put, unless the team that won the 2022 NBA championship shows up tonight, there is no way the Warriors can win this game.

Also Read: “A lot of fans don’t understand’: Kobe Bryant pinpoints 1 big reason for Stephen Curry’s success in resurfaced video