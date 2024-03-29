Warriors’ Steve Kerr Provides Injury Update on ‘Rising Star’ Jonathan Kuminga Ahead of Matchup vs Hornets

The Golden State Warriors are set to face the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center tonight. Even though a lot is going on within the franchise, the Warriors are currently on a two-game winning streak, and they would like to extend that against the Hornets. Unfortunately, they might have to go for the dub without the 21-year-old Jonathan Kuminga as his tendonitis is still a problem for him.

Recently, Bay Area’s sports station ‘95.7 The Game’ reported that coach Steve Kerr is still unsure if the youngster will lace up for the franchise. According to the report, “Jonathan Kuminga is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Charlotte. He’s dealing with tendonitis in his knee.”

Kuminga’s knee problem also made him sit out the last Warriors game against the Magic where a lot of things unfolded within the first few minutes. If his injury doesn’t improve, this will be the second consecutive game that the forward will miss for the team.

However, his track record this season has been phenomenal. If his situation doesn’t get better in time, this would only be the third game that he will miss this entire season so far. He has played in 70 games averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 52.9% from the field. He is also shooting 31.6% from the three-point line and 74% from the free-throw line.

Steve Kerr on Jonathan Kuminga’s injury

Before the last game against the Magic, Kerr was positive that giving him two days off would allow Kuminga to be ready for the game against the Hornets. According to ‘the Washington Post’, Kerr said, “Hopefully giving him tonight and tomorrow off will get him back for Friday’s game (at Charlotte).” As it turns out, two days wasn’t enough time for him to be fully prepared for the next game as he remains questionable for tonight.

In the last game that he played for the Warriors against the Heat, Kuminga had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes of playing time. What makes Kuminga’s season even more impressive is that since October 30, the fourth game of the season, he played 67 consecutive games before missing the one against the Magic. Hopefully, he’ll be ready to get back on the court in tonight’s game as the Warriors now need all the firepower they can get to push for the playoffs spot.