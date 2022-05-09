“Lay off the chips, wine and tequilla, LeBron James; get off your couch”: Skip Bayless hilariously roasts Lakers’ superstar, tells him to work on Free Throws instead

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless mocks LeBron James and hilariously responds to his Ruffles bag, advises going to the gym instead

The NBA postseason is on in full swing, as we’re halfway through the conference semi-finals. So far, the playoffs have been exciting but certainly have been lacking the star factor. With Kevin Durant and LeBron James out, it has been hard for Stephen Curry to fill the superstar vacuum alone.

Kevin Durant is in Europe, going to Euro League games, and partying hard. LeBron James is back in LA after his Maldives and Dubai trip. From the looks of it, the King is well rested, and back at the gym, preparing for Year 20. He is also back home just in time to catch the big games, and prepare to scout for changes in the Lakers’ roster.

With LBJ out of the playoffs, Skip Bayless has been having a hard time deciding his loyalties on whom to hate. He’s been trying to go after each star, but none have brought him the success that the King did.

Skip Bayless decided to roast LeBron James over a Ruffles commercial

Skip Bayless is having a LeBron James withdrawal. His need to hate on LBJ is what keeps him going every day, and it is clearly showing. Today, he put out a tweet going after the King, calling him LeGone for no good reason.

Hey, LeGone: my answer to your question, flamin’ hot or cheddar & sour cream? NEITHER. Lay off the chips, wine, tequila. You must get in better shape for next yr, your 20th. You kept running out of gas in closing time. And please, get off the couch and work on your free throws! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 8, 2022

Turns out, this ‘analyst’ was answering a question LBJ asked in an ad for a new Ruffles flavor, almost 3 months ago.

It’s officially time to have the G.C.O.A.T. conversation. Is LeBron’s new FLAMIN’ HOT Cheddar & Sour Cream the Greatest Chip of All Time? 🤔 Let us know in the comments. pic.twitter.com/m4t7Zi9uQ5 — RUFFLES (@RUFFLES) February 19, 2022

Well, just because Skip hasn’t missed his 1-hour workout a day for almost 24 years doesn’t mean that he can get to tell the King how to take care of his body. LeBron already spends a lot and puts in tons of effort to stay in the best shape.