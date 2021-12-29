Basketball

“I had 17-points against Kobe Bryant in the first quarter but was benched the entire second half”: Luol Deng on being called out for not playing defense on the Black Mamba

"I had 17-points against Kobe Bryant in the first quarter but was benched the entire second half": Luol Deng on being called out for not playing defense on the Black Mamba
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I've always told people Kevin Durant is one of the biggest trash talkers": Draymond Green recalls the Slim Reaper talking smack to him that included disrespectful stuff
Next Article
"England away, that would be nice to do": David Warner wishes to play the next away series in England after winning Ashes 2021-22
NBA Latest Post
"When we get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back, it's gonna be scary hours for real": Nets center Nic Claxton and NBA Twitter react to Brooklyn's Big 3 returning soon
“When we get Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back, it’s gonna be scary hours for real”: Nets center Nic Claxton and NBA Twitter react to Brooklyn’s Big 3 returning soon

Brooklyn Nets get a huge boost with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving available for the…