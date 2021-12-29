“I’ve always told people Kevin Durant is one of the biggest trash talkers”: Draymond Green recalls the Slim Reaper talking smack to him that included disrespectful stuff

Draymond Green reveals former teammate Kevin Durant as the best trash talker in the league after him.

It’s no secret that Draymond Green is one of the best trash talkers in the league today. The former DPOY is known for his outspoken nature and brutal honesty. Such habits have often landed him on the wrong side of the officials, a prime example being his Game Five suspension in the 2016 NBA Finals.

However, as years passed, Green has evolved into a locker room leader and one of the best basketball minds in the NBA. While taking fan questions on The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors forward was asked to name the best trash talker in the league.

Green had no qualms about admitting that he was the best at talking smack. However, he added former teammate Kevin Durant’s name to the list. Green stated that KD was one of the biggest trash talkers since he came into the league.

During a recent segment of The Draymond Green Show, the Warriors star narrated some excerpts from KD talking trash.

Draymond Green believes Kevin Durant is the best trash talker in the NBA.

The former teammates Green and Durant played three seasons together, making the Finals each time and winning two rings out of the three appearances. Green played a crucial role in recruiting the former OKC scoring champion to the Bay Area.

While admitting he is the best trash talker, Green had a surprising revelation as to who was the best at the art of talking smack after him.

“I think you started to realize it now with the more he talks on Twitter, or the more he’s caught saying stuff to fans in the stands, KD (Kevin Durant). I’ve always told people KD is one of the biggest trash talkers to me since I came into the league, And it would be like disrespectful stuff, like ‘Ay, who is this?'” said Green.

“KD would turn the dude around like trying to look at the back of his jersey like to see the name on the back. K would say stuff to people and you’re like, yo, you’re Kevin Durant. There’s not much I can say back.”

Who’s the NBA’s best trash talker? @Money23green says it’s a two-person race 🗣 pic.twitter.com/zMDdR8496J — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) December 28, 2021

Their outspoken and strong-headed nature would see both Green and KD get into arguments even as teammates. The most infamous conflict was during the Clippers game, where Green reportedly told Durant that they didn’t need him and had won without him.

Durant had later admitted that the particular incident had played a part in him parting ways with the GSW organization.

Currently, both Green and Durant sit at the top of the NBA table. It will be interesting to see if the two former teammates meet each other during the Finals.