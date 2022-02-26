“I had never been this wide-open in a 4th quarter of a game ever before!”: Joel Embiid was ecstatic after his Sixers’ teammate James Harden made a strong debut in Blue

Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid was nothing but praise for James Harden after his team debut, says they can get much better

The Philadelphia 76ers, after 15 days of waiting, finally got to see their recent acquisition in action. 15 days of waiting after the trade, James Harden finally suited up for the Sixers and made it worth the wait. The Sixers were on the road, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves when they got to debut Harden in a Philly jersey.

The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid was everything one expected, and more. The pair combined for 61 points, 18 rebounds, and 15 assists.

Harden and Embiid looked SCARY in their first game together 😳 Beard:

27 PTS

12 AST

8 REB Embiid:

34 PTS

10 REB pic.twitter.com/ouTykHVWfv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2022

The Sixers ended up securing a very comfortable 133-102 win over the Timberwolves. Tyrese Maxey pitched in with 28 points and 4 steals of his own.

Joel Embiid is thrilled to have a skilled teammate like James Harden

Joel Embiid has played with a few good players during his time in the NBA. We all remember him and Ben Simmons. He’s also teamed up with Jimmy Butler, Robert Covington, JJ Redick, and more. However, none of them possessed the kind of skillset that James Harden does. After the game, JoJo talked about the same.

“You should’ve seen my face every single time, especially in the fourth quarter…that was probably the most wide-open I’ve ever been in my career. I used to have to work for everything…never had this, nothing close to it. I think we can be way better than that.”

Joel Embiid on James Harden: “I really never been wide open like this in my life. Seriously. I mean, the passes, like I wasn’t even expecting it.” pic.twitter.com/w2LZQTrpwH — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) February 26, 2022

The Sixers did have the most floor spacing they’ve had in a while, and Embiid seemed much more relaxed tonight. If Harden can keep supporting Embiid like this on a regular basis, the ceiling for this duo is limitless.