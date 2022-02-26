“LeBron James turned down the potential game-winner and then air-balled the tying 3!”: Skip Bayless blasts the King as the Lakers fall to the Clippers 105-102 in the Battle of L.A.

Despite putting up a 21-point double-double, LeBron James and the Lakers lose to the Clippers by 3 points in the Battle of L.A.

Entering the second half of the season, LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers were expected to win more games, rise up the standings in order to make a playoffs push. However, in their first game after the All-Star break, the squad doesn’t seem to look like an improved one.

The contest against the Los Angeles Clippers witnessed a total of 17 lead changes and 11 ties. After an extremely long ending to the game (20 minutes to finish the final 30 seconds of the game), it was LAC who defeated LAL 105-102 to put themselves 2.5 games ahead of the 17-time champions.

“LeBron James and the Lakers lost to the Clippers without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Normal Powell”: Skip Bayless

It was a field day for analyst Skip Bayless. During the last 8 seconds of the game, LBJ decided to pass the ball to Carmelo Anthony rather than making a play for himself. And again, after a few Clippers’ free throws, Bron had a chance to tie the game at 105-apiece but air-balled a corner three.

Bayless didn’t hesitate to blast The King for his performance in the final few seconds of the game. The UNDISPUTED analyst took it to Twitter:

What? LeBron turned down the potential game-winner – or potential winning free throws – in favor of a Melo three??? Then LeBron nearly air-balled the tying three from the corner??? The Lakers lost to the Clippers without Kawhi, PG and Norman Powell??? HUH??? — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 26, 2022

Bayless also went on to state that he would trust Reggie Jackson more than LeBron in the clutch. Keep in mind, it was Jackson who committed an 8-second violation with his team up by 1 during the final 20 seconds of the game.

I’d trust Reggie Jackson in the clutch more than LeBron James. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 26, 2022

The Los Angeles Lakers have a subpar 27-32 record and one of the toughest schedules going ahead. The team really needs to start grabbing wins if they want to advance to the postseason.