“I had the LeBron James 12s!”: Heat Rookie Nikola Jovic Reveals the First Pair of Basketball Shoes He Ever Owned

For any basketball player, the first pair of shoes are hard to forget. For Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jokic, those were some LeBron James 12s.

The sneaker world is one of the biggest most immersive cultures in sports. Sneakerheads around the world are constantly looking out for the next great pair of kicks.

Over the years, several shoes have raised eyebrows in the market. Jordans are the most popular ones, the Kyries have a youthful look to them, and Westbrook’s Why Nots always catch the eye.

However, in recent times no pair of shoes have been more popular than those of The King himself, LeBron James. Heck, even Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic owned a pair of LeBrons, his first basketball shoes.

Nikola Jovic’s first pair of basketball shoes was the LeBron James 12s

Every rookie in the 2022-2023 NBA season will have a predictable set of dreams. Winning an NBA Championship, being voted MVP, and getting their own pair of signature shoes.

The latter is perhaps the most achievable, but it certainly will take some time. As such, the cookies will have to copy someone else’s sneakers, and for Nikola Jovic, it started with a pair of LeBron 12s, and he probably will continue with LeBron James.

The Miami Heat will kick things off against the Chicago Bulls. Safe to say Jovic will be hoping to make an immediate impact on the league.

The young Serbian is one to look out for, and his career will certainly be one to keep a close eye on. Here’s hoping he can emulate King James both on and off the court.

The new LeBron James 20s will have a Miami Heat colorway

LeBron James truly reached his peak when he was with the Miami Heat. He won his first two rings in South Beach, and in honor of the same, Nike has released a Miami colorway of the LeBron 20s.

First Look at a new Nike LeBron 20 in Miami Heat Colors https://t.co/1MI4U60KCB pic.twitter.com/uj8XhC3WZW — JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) September 7, 2022

So, if Nikola Jovic feels like he needs a pair of sneakers to match his Heat threads, perhaps Nike can hook him up.

