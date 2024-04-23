Footage of Tyler Herro and the Heat at the Club After Loss to the Celtics Gets Leaked, Miami Fans Livid: “This Isn’t Who I Claim My Team Is”

The Miami boys are already under heat after their Game 1 defeat against the Celtics in the first-round playoff series, losing 94-114 to the #1 seed. And now, some crucial members of their starting lineup have run into another mess-up, off the court. The Heat have a three-day break before Game 2 in Boston, prompting some players to experience the city’s nightlife. However, fans were quick to point out the laid-back attitude of the squad and called them out for their carelessness.

Advertisement

An Instagram user posted a video of Heat stars Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic entering HAN, a nightclub in Boston, after midnight to blow off some steam following their Game 1 loss to the Celtics. Heat fans sounded angry at their favorite players celebrating after a pounding in Game 1. A fan commented,

“This isn’t who I claim my team is”,

Heat fans on social media were incensed about their players hitting a nightclub in another city during a playoff series and voiced their displeasure. One fan sarcastically asked if their night out would help them perform better in Game 2,

In their first game, the trio in question added 37 points in total and could not contain Celts star Jayson Tatum’s winning triple-double, 23-10-10. A couple of Heat fans weren’t too pleased with Herro leading the charge, with one posting his poor playoff numbers and criticizing him for his lack of focus.

One fan stated that Jimmy Butler’s absence from the Heat’s trip to Boston has caused the players to lose focus. Jimmy Buckets is known for his work ethic and dedication to his game, and would surely not promote such actions if he were part of the squad.

While many fans weren’t too pleased with the players visiting a nightclub in the middle of a playoff series, others defended the trio, claiming that the team has a three-day break before the next game and should enjoy their lives in their off time.

Some argued that staying alone in a hotel room for three straight nights while on the road is a lonely experience and the players spending time together could help boost team morale. As long as the trio did not break team protocol, their visiting a nightclub on what is likely their day off shouldn’t be an issue.

Will Jimmy Butler return for the series against the Celtics?

While fans argued about whether it was right to visit a nightclub while the team was in another city for a playoff series, none made a case for why it would be detrimental to the Heat’s odds of beating the Celtics, as even the most optimistic Miami fan has accepted the team’s fate in the series.

The Heat’s only chance of upstaging the Celtics was Jimmy Butler having another otherworldly series, but the franchise cornerstone is out with an MCL sprain that he suffered in his team’s narrow loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the play-in tournament.

Per NBA insider Shams Charania, Butler’s injury will sideline him for multiple weeks, ensuring he plays no part in the Heat’s first-round series against the Celtics. The veteran guard’s injury was a fatal blow to Miami’s chances, and given how Game 1 transpired, it’s irrelevant whether Herro, Jaquez, and Jovic spend their time in the gym practicing or at a nightclub partying, as Boston will likely overpower them in four games.