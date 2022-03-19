“I had to make them think I’m crazy so I took my clothes off”: Charles Barkley describes fending off three burley men during a bar fight in Milwaukee

Charles Barkley started to fight back against 3 men by taking his clothes off to make them think he was crazy before getting arrested.

Charles Barkley has made a name for himself for being a bit unhinged in what he says and does. With him well into retirement, his actions aren’t all too explosive as what he says on NBAonTNT but in his heyday, best believe that the ‘Round Mound of Rebound’ was just as crazy as the next guy, if not more.

Everything from regular brawls on NBA hardwood to throwing guys through windows, Chuck didn’t hold back in letting actions speak louder than words. One such instance was a bar fight that he surprisingly didn’t instigate in Milwaukee in December of 1991.

After the Philadelphia 76ers played a game in Milwaukee, Charles Barkley hit up a bar with Bucks players, Larry Krystkowiak and Frank Brickowski. After having left the bar however, people started to yell profanities at the future league MVP and soon, was confronted by 3 men.

Charles Barkley reveals his tactics in fending off three men.

While on the Lowe Post in 2020, Charles Barkley described the events that led up to his arrest in 1991. According to him, as he was leaving the bar and trying to get into Brickowski’s wife’s car, people started running towards him, yelling “F**k Charles Barkley!”

He would then be approached by three men who he says to have been bodybuilders who told him that they simply ‘did not f**king like him’. Chuck repeatedly said he didn’t want any trouble but the men were insistent on getting into a fight.

“Make them think you’re crazy,” was the first thought that entered Barkley’s mind. “I started taking off all of my clothes. I take off my jacket, had a big coat on. I take off my shirt, my shoes and socks.”

Chuck would then describe punching the one guy who didn’t back off as hard as he could. According to the Associated Press, he had actually broken that guy’s nose.

With Barkley’s future with the Sixers up in the air, he made his way to the Phoenix Suns moments after being acquitted for the fight in 1992.