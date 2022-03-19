“It’s an opportunity to learn how to execute without Stephen Curry”: Steve Kerr believes Warriors’ MVP staying out for 3-4 weeks will prepare them better for the playoffs

Stephen Curry got injured just in time, might return around the time the Playoffs start and Steve Kerr believes it’s a blessing in disguise.

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, looking to make it their 5th straight dub. But the Celtics had their own thing to do as their 5-game hot streak was just put to ice a game before that by the Dallas Mavericks.

While putting up a show in the Chase Center, Celtics point guard Marcus Smart scuffed with Warriors’ guards Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the same play with just over 4 minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Marcus Smart did this to Steph and Klay on the same play… pic.twitter.com/tHy69sC1ui — Antonin (@antonin_org) March 17, 2022

While Thompson escaped unharmed, The Chef went out of the game quickly with soreness in the left foot and didn’t return for the remainder of the game. The MRI after the game revealed a sprained ligament which will keep him out of action at least for 2-weeks, and Steve Kerr showed his dismay with the Celtics guard’s “dangerous” play.

“I thought it was a dangerous play,” Kerr said. “I thought Marcus dove into Steph, and that’s what I was upset about. A lot of respect for Marcus. He’s a hell of a player, a gamer, a competitor. I coached him in the World Cup a few summers ago. We talked after the game and we’re good. But I thought it was a dangerous play.”

Stephen Curry gets injured before the playoffs, but coach Kerr finds a positive in it

The 3x Champion coach has found positive in his sensational point guard’s injury. Kerr believes his team would learn to play without Curry, which will be a much-needed practice for the Playoffs when the GOAT 3-point shooter will be taking rests.

“As far as the team is concerned, it will give us an opportunity to learn how to execute without him, which will come in handy during those minutes during the playoffs when he’s off the floor. If we can learn to execute a little bit better now, that will serve us well later.” Kerr said Friday after practice according to NBC Sports.

Coach Kerr is also relieved about the fact that the 2x MVP will get his proper rest before the Playoffs, but also feels it’d be better for them if Steph gets a game or two under his belt before the Playoffs grind starts.

He said, “The silver lining is that Steph will get a break before the playoffs come. Assuming everything goes well, he’ll be ready to roll.”

