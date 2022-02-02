“I hate that you can’t touch nobody when you’re defending, anymore!”: James Harden causes NBA fans’ jaws to collectively drop with his complaints after Nets vs Suns

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden makes an extremely ironic comment about fouls called in the NBA today

In many ways, James Harden is credited as the originator when it comes to foul-drawing in the NBA. And no, we don’t mean it in the way that he was the first one to ever do it. We mean, that he is often thought to be the first to do it at a consistently high rate, game after game. Heck, in 2019-20, this man was shooting 11.8 free throws a game. As an average. Not a high free-throw shooting game. An average.

With all of his clever ways of drawing fouls whenever he wanted, Harden got to the line pretty damn easily for about half a decade. But ahead of this season, if you’ll remember, the NBA changed its rules slightly to allow defenders more leeway, and hence, they’d commit fewer fouls. And at the time, James Harden most certainly took that adjustment the hardest out of anyone in the league.

Frankly, it wasn’t that he had acclimatized to getting certain calls. He was also getting hacked by defenders. But because of his reputation, refs just never called it.

Still, as entertaining as basketball was when defenses were actually allowed to play defense, it seems that the league has gone back its old ways, where the offensive player has also the initiative in the world.

And surprisingly enough it was a certain bearded pioneer who had a bone to pick with it.

James Harden says if a defender tries to play defense, a foul is called

Yes. James Harden really did say that. And we don’t blame you if you don’t believe us on that.

Fortunately, we have all the proof we need, right here.

James Harden: “At this point, you can’t touch nobody defensively. Or it’ll be two free throws.” — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) February 2, 2022

Frankly, we don’t even know what to say. We’re a bit too shocked to really say anything at all. Isn’t this the same player that got this foul call?

And this one?

Another phantom foul call for James Harden smh pic.twitter.com/V24tuBCNwD — Maymond Reddington (@TheFieldFactor) December 30, 2017

AND this one?!

Can you hear us screaming our minds out, yet?

All we will say is, James Harden, we’ll hear this out from anyone in the league… anyone but you.

We respect you so much as a player and even are massive fans of your success. But, sir, you are never allowed to complain about the offensive rules being too lenient… ever.

