“Spencer Dinwiddie really out here avoiding Giannis like Corona!”: Wizards fans show frustration as star LITERALLY runs away from challenge of guarding Bucks superstar

NBA Twitter can’t help but laugh as Spencer Dinwiddie comes up with a hilarious little moment against Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is nothing less than a force of nature.

When the man is on the trot, as a defender, you likely have no chance to ever stop him. And the best part about that is, he is ALWAYS on the trot.

Despite the Bucks’ somewhat disappointing record in the last 10 games of 6-4, Giannis has consistently been on it during the whole stretch. And thankfully for him, against the Wizards, all his efforts contributed to another win for the Bucks.

In 37 minutes, the Greek Freak had an incredible 33 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 blocks, while shooting 66.7% from the field. But as impressive as the numbers look, this is somehow little more than a routine performance for the Bucks star.

But, his overall performance is not what we’re here to talk about today. No, no, no, we’re here to talk about one hilarious little moment that was shared between Giannis and one Spencer Dinwiddie, in the middle of the game.

And so, without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Spencer Dinwiddie immediately moves out of the way when he sees Giannis Antetokounmpo looking for a post-up opportunity

Things aren’t going so well for Spencer Dinwiddie right now. After all, not only do his teammates apparently not even want him there, but the franchise is looking to move on from him as well.

“The Wizards want to move Dinwiddie because he looks like a shell of his former self and his teammates don’t want him there.” 😬 – @KevinOConnorNBA on Spencer Dinwiddie (Via https://t.co/QdVbajhBWL) pic.twitter.com/s7s2fTAifS — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 31, 2022

With that in mind, you’d expect the man to give all the effort in the world, or hunt every matchup against everyone in the world to fight for his place, right?

Well… if that’s the case, then this little moment will definitely not be helping his cause.

It most certainly doesn’t in the eyes of the NBA community.

Trash. He only plays good when Beal’s not playing. At least that’s what I thought. He’s coming of an ACL so I guess expectations were to high. — IHateCap (@ImFolarin) February 2, 2022

This why he gettin traded😂 — Kenny (@Kennyduhballern) February 2, 2022

and he went nowhere lmao — Ish Smith hate acc (@hatingkimani24) February 2, 2022

Honestly, we get why you did what you did here, Spencer.

Frankly, you can’t really blame the man. At the end of the day, it is Giannis Antetokounmpo after all.

