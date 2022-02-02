“Mayor of New York isn’t planning on letting Kyrie Irving play anytime soon!”: Nets star is dealt some terrible news in the middle of deadly close Nets vs Suns match

Nets star Kyrie Irving receives some terrible news as he continues to hope the vaccine mandate from New York is removed

As many know by now, Kyrie Irving is playing essentially as a part-time player for the Brooklyn Nets right now.

In case you may not know, the reason for this awkward situation is that the state of New York has made it mandatory for all people entering public arenas, to be fully vaccinated, even the players. And given that Kyrie isn’t ready to get vaccinated due to his own reasons, at the moment, he isn’t allowed to play any games in New York.

We won’t lie, that right there is a tough situation. However, it seems that it has barely bothered the former Celtics man, as he averages 24.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 49.4% from the field, and 36.7% from beyond the arc. Heck, the man even has an argument of being the best point guard in the league this season.

Even with all this positivity, however, it seems that Kyrie Irving may have been dealt with some news, during the Brooklyn Nets vs Phoenix Suns game. And let’s just say, it’s not the kind that’ll bring a smile to his face.

Chris Haynes reveals that Eric Adams, Mayor of New York, has no intentions of removing the vaccine mandate, under any circumstances

Now, that is a blow to completely take the wind out of Kyrie Irving’s chest, isn’t it?

My @NBAonTNT report on Kyrie Irving and the New York vaccine mandate with a response from the office of NY mayor Eric Adams. pic.twitter.com/PAn0642Gip — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 2, 2022

Until now, the player had hoped that New York would reconsider their vaccine mandate, given time to think and research. However, it seems that the strategy isn’t quite working.

Personally, we do think mayor Eric Adams is in the right here. At the end of the day, medical research and studies have shown that the vaccine works. While it may not make someone completely immune to Covid, it most definitely makes the virus that much weaker, even if someone is infected, and it also lowers the chances of infection.

Kyrie Irving may have his reasons to not take the vaccine, but the Mayor also has quite a few to keep the mandate established.

