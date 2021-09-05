“I hate what Stephen Curry has done to basketball!”: Dennis Rodman slams the Warriors superstar for his contributions to today’s NBA game

Bulls legend Dennis Rodman reveals his thoughts on Stephen Curry and how he has influenced the modern NBA

Stephen Curry is regarded as the player who revolutionized the NBA game. And frankly, it’s completely justified.

Before his offensive game bloomed, many considered the three-point shot as nothing more than an afterthought. Since his unanimous MVP season though, we have seen almost every superstar in the league try and hone their shot from deep.

Most fans, young or old, have loved seeing players having to deepen their offensive bag and try long three-pointers during games. But it seems, as with everything he ever does during his lifetime, Dennis Rodman is just built different.

What in the world do we mean, you ask? Well, let’s get into it.

Also Read: Larry Bird once denied entry to a Boston fan after hitchiking with him to the bar

Dennis Rodman believes Stephen Curry has ruined the game of basketball

And he doesn’t mean it in a positive light either, like some analysts on television like to put it.

Nope, Rodman genuinely believes that Stephen Curry has just ruined NBA basketball past any potential for entertainment. Why? Well, here is how he explained it when he was asked if he watched current NBA games, on the ‘Full Send’ podcast.

“Not really. Seriously, not really. It’s just very hard to watch because once you’ve played the game the way we played, intensity, just competitiveness. But now it’s more like, I don’t want to watch players come down and shoot 50-footers. That’s not basketball. I understand you want to score long-range, but my god… It’s difficult to watch, but a lot of kids love it.”

Stephen Curry is the most skilled player in nba history😬 pic.twitter.com/LVeRSEmTO7 — Klayphe (@klayphe) August 30, 2021

To be fair to Dennis Rodman here, it is true that he played in a completely different era of basketball. With the game introducing so many role changes since his retirement, perhaps an unfamiliarity with the sport has grown within him.

So, while it may sound like he’s just hating when you first read it, we’ll give the man the benefit of the doubt this time.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant once made serious allegations against his former head coach