“I Haven’t Prepared For My High-School Presentation!”: Young Kobe Bryant Once Made Hilarious Confession to ESPN in High-School

Kobe Bryant is one of few players who graced the NBA with his presence straight after high school. The Black Mamba was drafted in 1996 at just 18 years of age.

At a time when players were expected to do at least one to two years of college, Kobe was an exception. He was a prospect with a lot of potential. And as a result, he garnered a lot of attention.

Even the likes of ESPN zeroed in on the high schooler, conducting many interviews in Lower Merion. There is even a rare moment where they caught an unprepared Bryant going to class to make a presentation.

Kobe Bryant once confessed to ESPN that he was unprepared for a high school presentation

It’s often forgotten that Kobe Bryant was just a young high schooler prior to becoming an NBA superstar. The man was a regular Joe just like everyone else attending classes and making presentations.

Although, that last part isn’t exactly true. In some interesting footage taken by ESPN back in the day, the Black Mamba is quoted saying he was unprepared for one of his high school presentations.

“ESPN! What’s up? I’m going to Speaking Arts. I’m about to give an oral presentation for two and a half minutes…three minutes. Haven’t prepared anything, so I’m about to wing it. So, I don’t know. Let’s see what happens!”

A rare moment for Kobe. After all, the man was known for his work ethic and his relentless need to be the best version of himself at all times.

Kobe was a perfectionist who refused to celebrate early despite taking a commanding lead in the 2009 NBA Finals

Back in 2009, Kobe Bryant was attempting to win his first NBA Championship without Shaquille O’Neal. Having failed in the previous year, Kobe was not taking any chances. Despite having a 2-0 lead against the Orlando Magic at the time.

“Job’s not finished.” On this day in 2009… Kobe Bryant made it clear his goal was to win it all! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/csxuGwWm1I — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 8, 2022

Granted he would go on to secure the win. But, it is a true testament to Kobe’s competitive spirit and his focus on winning.

