“You just hope that Stephen Curry misses, I mean, that’s the game plan”: Kings’ rookie Davion Mitchell and the Warriors’ superstar exchange praises for each-other after a well-fought game

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Kings’ Davion Mitchell are all praise for each other, as the Warriors take down Kings 119-107

The Golden State Warriors have proven themselves to be the rightful rulers of California once again. In the very first week of the new season, they have taken down the Lakers, the Clippers, and the Kings. The matchup against the Kings was a highly anticipated one. Whenever the Warriors face the Kings, it’s almost always a close game and a thrilling encounter.

Also Read: “Jaylen Brown really has a Michael Jordan-like dunk package!”: NBA Twitter reacts to the Celtics star’s insane overtime poster over Hornets’ Miles Bridges

The game did not disappoint. Even though the Dubs won 119-107, it was never a one-sided encounter, till the 4th quarter. Stephen Curry led the way, scoring 27 points, grabbing 7 rebounds, and dishing 10 assists. While securing the win, Steph also managed to break a few records. The Kings’ rookie Davion Mitchell, while he wasn’t as efficient on his defense, had a tremendous offensive game.

Stephen Curry and Davion Mitchell praise each other

After the game, Damion Mitchell was asked about his game plan and his experience of guarding Stephen Curry.

Davion Mitchell on defending Steph Curry: “You kinda just gotta hope Steph miss, I mean that’s kinda the gameplan, hope that he misses…” — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 25, 2021

Davion wasn’t as effective against Steph as he was against Damian Lillard and Donovan Mitchell.

Stephen Curry guarded by Mitchell last night

3:41 minutes

8 points

1 assist

3-5 ( 60%)

2-4 ( 50%)

0 turnovers

Only person who can stop Steph is Steph! pic.twitter.com/LGKZ0QOSVa — (@WisemanFan) October 25, 2021

Well, one has to keep in mind we are talking about the league’s deadliest scorer. Considering the same, I’d say the Kings’ rook did a good job.

Also Read: “Father Time really is catching up with LeBron James!”: Lakers’ superstar suffers right ankle soreness on the same ankle which bothered him out last season

Even Stephen Curry was all praise for Davion. He talked about how Mitchell is talked about for his defense, but he was a beast on offense last night.

Steph on Davion Mitchell: “I think, all that hype about his defense, that man was an offensive assassin tonight…” — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) October 25, 2021

From the looks of it, the Kings have a great player on their hands, and he has a bright future ahead.