Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs Pacers? Pelicans Issue Availability Report for 2021 All-Star

The New Orleans Pelicans are in Indianapolis tonight as they gear up to take on the Indiana Pacers. The Pelicans have a 5-4 start to their season, thanks to the return of Zion Williamson. The former #1 pick has given the Pelicans the piece they were missing in their roster last season.

So far this season, Zion has played seven games where he’s averaging 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

These are great numbers for someone still working their way into the team and playing with a minutes limitation.

Despite their recent loss to the Hawks, the Pelicans have a 5-4 record, good enough to secure the 7th seed in the West. Tonight the team takes on the Pacers. This has the fans wondering whether Zion will play or will he sit this contest out.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

Zion Williamson has been a spark for the New Orleans Pelicans. He has a +/- of +30 this season. That in itself tells us the positive impact his presence has on the team. In the game against the Hawks, Zion left early due to cramps.

Zion said tonight he was cramping, which caused him to come out the game. He said last night, he wasn’t feeling too well overall and checked out. Said he didn’t want to hurt the team or keep them from winning. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) November 6, 2022

Because of the cramps, the Pelicans do not want to take a chance. They have listed him on the injury report and made his availability a game-time decision.

The Pelicans won’t take any risks with their young star. If the cramps haven’t subsided, we can expect Zion to enjoy tonight’s game from the bench.

