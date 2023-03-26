HomeSearch

“I Heard Their Season’s Over”: CJ McCollum Smirks While Talking About Damian Lillard And Former Team Trailblazers

Arun Sharma
|Published 26/03/2023

CJ McCollum Smirks While Talking About Damian Lillard And Former Team Trailblazers

Mar 1, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; New Orleans Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) and Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (0) look on during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans have had a rocky season so far; they were initially considered dark horses until Zion Williamson went down with another potential season-ending injury. But players like Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valancunas haven’t let their star’s absence be felt.

They currently sit tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at 37-37. They occupy 3 of the 4 playoff spots, pushing everyone’s second-favorite team, Dallas, out of contention. Much of it is because of CJ’s constant presence, a presence that his former team is missing.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum formed a formidable partnership akin to what Bradley Beal and John Wall were before their injury troubles. The duo complemented each other perfectly, but the Blazers never built a competent team around them. More often than not, it was just the duo dragging the team to victories.

While McCollum got traded a couple of seasons ago, the brotherly bond between Dame and him remained. But my competitive spirit as a player didn’t die. In the postgame press conference after beating the Los Angeles Clippers, McCollum was asked what he thought of the Blazers’ situation.

He had quite the response.

CJ McCollum tried to hide his smirk at the start, but let it go while answering the question

I heard that their season is over,” CJ said, covering his mouth to hide the smirk. And then he let all his inhibitions go and openly smiled, showing his jubilation. It was almost like he was aiming for a vindictive smile—against the Blazers’ front office.

Very unfortunate,” he added, stating that he would have liked to see them in the playoffs, but their chances are all but done. Dame went down with an injury of his own, and the Blazers are considering shutting him down. Their only tool in the offense is being effectively asked to sit at home.

The Pels won the move, with them trying to disrupt everyone’s favorite team and their chances to go further. Nobody believes the Pels can win it all this year, but they know in a 7-game series, their team can suffer.

The New Orleans Pelicans have a good chance to play in the postseason

Having seen a potential breakout season from Trey Murphy III, the Pelicans have a strong young attacking lineup, that also has veteran support. Ingram has been excellent; Cj McCollum and Larry Nance are veterans.

Their veteran squad depth isn’t anything to write home about, but they make up for the loss of Zion. Any slip-ups from the teams above them, and they are ready to grab that opportunity to climb back up. The Lakers are in pole position to slip down, given 6 out of their 8 games are against the West.

It looks like a race between Zion and his role model LeBron James – who will regain enough fitness to make it back on time.

Share this article
About the author
Arun Sharma

Arun Sharma

Arun Sharma is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A double degree holder and a digital marketer by trade, Arun has always been a sports buff. He fell in love with the sport of basketball at a young age and has been a Lakers fan since 2006. What started as a Kobe Bryant obsession slowly turned into a lifelong connection with the purple and gold. Arun has been an ardent subscriber to the Mamba mentality and has shed tears for a celebrity death only once in his life. He believes January 26, 2020, was the turning point in the passage of time because Kobe was the glue holding things together. From just a Lakers bandwagoner to a basketball fanatic, Arun has spent 16 long years growing up along with the league. He thinks Stephen Curry has ruined basketball forever, and the mid-range game is a sight to behold. Sharma also has many opinions about football (not the American kind), F1, MotoGP, tennis, and cricket.

Read more from Arun Sharma