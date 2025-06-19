“Wanna Be Able to Drive Him to Practice”: CJ McCollum Puts His Son’s Age as a Crucial Factor in His Retirement Plans

Mar 15, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) reacts after scoring a basket during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

When listing the most consistent NBA stars over the last 10 seasons, people don’t mention CJ McCollum’s name enough. He isn’t just an amazing basketball player but also has a sharp business mind. His thoughtful approach has already seen him plan his life after basketball. As a result, McCollum doesn’t see himself playing for much longer.

McCollum isn’t the most popular player in the league, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t a productive one. The 2024-25 season marked the 10th consecutive year he has averaged 20 points or more per game. Even at 33, McCollum hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

Nonetheless, the 6-foot-3 guard has already been putting a great deal of thought into his post-retirement life. His initial plan featured him playing for at least 10 years and receiving a 401(k) for his family.

In the NBA, when an athlete plays for 10 seasons, they become eligible for a generous pension. Players could receive more than $215,000 annually once they turn 62. However, early retirement pension payments become available at 45.

As with everything in life, McCollum’s mindset has transformed. The major reason for this shift has to do with his son, Jacobi James McCollum.

“I want to be able to drive him to practice,” McCollum said on The Enterprise Zone. “I want to be a part of all those moments.”

McCollum is a living testament to the challenges that present themselves in the lives of NBA players. The constant road trips take a toll on an athlete as they separate them from their families. The New Orleans Pelicans star knows he can’t live like this forever and has already enforced a timeline for the remainder of his career.

“When it becomes work, when it becomes a job, that’s probably when I walk away. Or when my son is eight, and right now he’s three,” McCollum revealed.

By that metric, McCollum would continue until he is 38 years old. Of course, his mind could change in the meantime. And he could play longer or might even call it quits much sooner. Luckily, he has an older brother, who is also a basketball player, to look up to.

McCollum will use his brother Errick, who plays for Fenerbahce in the Euro League, as a measuring stick for his basketball career going forward.

“My brother is 37 and he’s probably going to sign a one-plus-one, and that’ll take him to 39. So he’s my gauge as to how my body would feel and how my mind will feel,” McCollum said.

All this talk of retirement doesn’t mean McCollum lacks the desire to compete. Pelicans fans don’t need to worry. The 2016 Most Improved Player winner strives to elevate New Orleans back into playoff contention for the 2025-26 NBA season.