“I Hope no Sixers Fan does Something Crazy”: Charles Barkley Warns Ben Simmons of Hostile Environment in Philadelphia Ahead of Upcoming Game

A name constantly associated with controversies, Ben Simmons’ comeback season isn’t shaping up according to the desired expectations. The 6ft 10″ guard is yet to get off the rust he gathered missing the entire 2021-22 season amid his ugly exit from Philadelphia.

It all began with Simmons’ poor showing during the 2021 playoffs, especially in the semi-final series against the Hawks. The former ROTY’s inability to shoot the ball, coupled with opponents hacking him at the free throw, would make him a liability for the Sixers. What’s worse was coach Doc Rivers and teammate Joel Embiid publicly citing their doubts over the Aussie native’s capabilities.

“Blame Ben Simmons, but also blame the people — the same people who threw him under the bus (Doc Rivers & Joel Embiid) are the same people who enabled him just a couple months ago… He has not plateaued!”@MichaelSHolley thinks the Ben Simmons slander has gone too far pic.twitter.com/9csgtHseTw — Brother From Another on Peacock TV (@HolleyandSmith) July 13, 2021

What folded was an ugly turn of events as Simmons forced himself out of Philly, refusing to suit up for the Sixers. Ultimately, the three-time All-Star would have his way as he was traded to the Nets. Nonetheless, the 26-year-old’s performance on the hardwood has been nothing short of disappointing.

Also read: “Ben Simmons Needs a Sports Psychologist”: Months After Shaquille O’Neal’s $300,000 Remark, Charles Barkley Explains Nets Star’s Ordeal

As the Nets visit Philly in the upcoming week, Sixers veteran and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley had a cautionary message for Simmons.

“I do not feel good about that situation”: Charles Barkley’s candid take on Ben Simmons playing Sixers in Philadelphia.

While Simmons did visit Philly last season as a Nets member, he wasn’t playing. Nevertheless, as expected, the former Sixers guard was subjected to a hostile environment from the fans, who had all sorts of banners throwing shade at Ben.

However, this time around, Simmons will be suiting up in the Nets gear, something that The Chuckster expressed worry about saying the following.

“I do not feel good about that situation. He’s (Simmons) playing bad, they’re gonna let him have it. I hope nothing bad happens,” said Barkley.

When prodded further by co-panelist Kenny Smith on what he meant by saying something bad, Chuck said, “A fan doing something crazy, he (Simmons) can’t even rub it in their face playing good. So it’s gonna be a hostile environment, it’s gonna be bad. Man, Philadelphia, don’t mess around.”

“I do not feel good about that situation… It’s gonna be bad… Philadelphia don’t mess around.” Charles Barkley on Ben Simmons taking on the Sixers next Tuesday in Philly#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/48EVyapP3y — ’ (@_Talkin_NBA) November 16, 2022

Ben Simmons’ rough start with the Nets.

While the Nets guard did have an impressive night against the Blazers, he has been struggling on most occasions, notching single-digit statlines. Surprisingly, the 6ft 10″ guard has failed to provide on defense too, which is considered his strong suit.

Ben Simmons tonight: 15 PTS

12 REB

7 AST

6-6 FG First double-double in over 600 days. pic.twitter.com/IqpjzqSotF — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 18, 2022

Hopefully, the above stat line against the Blazers marks a fresh start for Simmons, given there is no doubting his talent.

Also read: “Does Ben Simmons have anxiety wearing 300K Gucci, big chains, and rings?”: Shaquille O’Neal questions former Sixers guard’s mental health