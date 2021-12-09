“I invited my boy to a Celtics game but he wore a Lakers jersey”: Paul Pierce reveals how he distinguishes between his real and fake friends

Paul Pierce reveals his tactic of finding out whether his friends are real or fake; claims one of his boys showed up to a Celtics game in a Lakers jersey.

Being a Lakers fan in the city of Boston feels like a cardinal sin and same goes for the other way around. Paul Pierce understands this to a T as he grew up a Los Angeles Lakers fan in his formative years but had to deal with the fact that the Boston Celtics had drafted him in the 1998 NBA Draft with the 10th overall pick.

The Lakers-Celtics battles of the 1980s helped solidify their rivalry as one of the all-time greats in North American sports, nearly equaling the status of rivalries like the Red Sox-Yankees or the Eagles-Cowboys.

There was no in-between when it came to being a Lakers fan or a Celtics fan. You were either one or the other. Paul Pierce, having grown up in Oakland, California, adored the purple and gold, even claiming his favorite Lakers moment was Magic Johnson’s hook-shot in Game 4 of the ‘87 NBA Finals.

Of course, being drafted to the city of Boston meant he was on the opposite side of NBA history and it’s safe to say, he didn’t appreciate any love being hurled towards the LA squad.

Paul Pierce and how his friend ruined his relationship with him.

Paul Pierce appeared on the ‘What’s Burnin’ podcast to talk about the Lakers and Celtics; both about his time in the league and their current state. During this pod, ‘The Truth’ gave Helwani a short story about a him giving a friend a ticket to a Celts-Lakers game but quickly realized his mistake as that friend showed up in a Lakers jersey.

“He grew up a Laker fan too but when I put him in the first or second row, he wore a Laker jersey and I was just like, ‘Ah damn, I gave you tickets dawg. How you come here wearing a- you know what, let me put a little note right here, I’m never inviting him again.’”

Pierce later reveals that despite growing up a purple and gold fan, the second he was drafted to Boston, he bled green. After all, that was the team that was paying him.