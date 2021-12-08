“I stuck it on Cedric Maxwell and I got a cigar on his face!”: James Worthy goes off on Celtics legend for mocking him previously as Lakers beat the Celtics 117-102

As the Lakers get a dominating win over the Celtics, James Worthy finally gets his revenge on Cedric Maxwell.

James Worthy has been unhappy about the Lakers’ flurry of bad performances in this young season. That changed Tuesday night when the Lakers ran over the Boston Celtics.

LeBron James and Co defeated the Boston Celtics quite like their own thrashing (130-108) at the TD Garden last month. After that game, Worthy’s rival and Celtics legend Cedric Maxwell was onto the Lakers’ legend.

Cedric Maxwell turns around to #Lakers analyst Mychal Thompson with little message for James Worthy after BOS beats LA 130-108. #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/Lrmy0EMOTy — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) November 20, 2021

As soon as the Lakers won this one against the Celtics 117-102, James “Big Game” Worthy looked pretty animated and called out Cedric Maxwell.

James Worthy lights up Cedric Maxwell

Spectrum SportsNet’s post-game show was lit on fire by James Worthy’s cigar and his thrashing of Cedric Maxwell. Chris McGee and former Laker and NBA champ Robert Horry were in tears when Worthy went off on his former Celtics opponent.

The show put up Worthy’s famous poster dunk on Maxwell back from the 80s, maybe forgetting Maxwell and C’s had won the Larry O’Brien that year.

“I stuck it on ya and I got a cigar on your face!”@JamesWorthy42 is must-watch TV. 😂 pic.twitter.com/X3sfjpBKhU — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 8, 2021

Before this flaunting of his dunk on Cedric Maxwell in Game 3 of the 1984 NBA Finals, the 3-time NBA champ also hilariously called out Cedric for stealing his “get that Celtic a**” phrase and using it against his Lakers.

Happy faces of the legends after watching their former teams winning a game from old rivals gives unparalleled energy.

With LBJ, Brodie, and Anthony Davis combining for 71 points, Lakers have the momentum they need to face the Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are on a rare 5-game win streak.

Worthy and Lakers fans would wish to see a similar performance by the team again on Thursday.