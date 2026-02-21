“I Just Crashed My Hellcat”: LaMelo Ball Gets Courtside Consolation From DaBaby Over Crashing His Hummer

Sometimes it’s not about having the ability to “buy another” after losing something valuable; it’s about the loss itself. LaMelo Ball can get his hands on another Hummer, but the one he crashed must have left him feeling devasted. Or perhaps not, if he thinks like DaBaby.

There were reports from earlier this week that suggested that Ball crashed his Hummer in the streets of Charlotte. Thankfully, he was unharmed. He got into another car — notably, a Lamborghini — and simply left the scene.

Lamelo Ball crashes his Custom Hummer in Uptown after Practice today pic.twitter.com/5hzflcmgEF — demonz (@ABA_Demonz) February 18, 2026

Ball had no time to dwell on that though, with NBA action resuming on Thursday following the All-Star break, and in the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he got words of consolation from rapper DaBaby.

A Charlotte native, DaBaby was sitting courtside. When Ball came close to him mid-game, he got the star guard’s attention and reminded him, “N***** crash cars every day, we ain’t worried about none of that!”

DaBaby talking to LaMelo Ball about his car crash mid game “N***** crash cars every day, we ain’t worried about none of that!” (Via @SnapshotKyle)pic.twitter.com/f2pHzkrZy1 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) February 21, 2026

Ball heard him, and laughed it off. Although for certain, he won’t be looking forward to crashing a car every day! DaBaby, however, went on to reveal in the video that, “I just crashed my Hellcat. N***** crash cars everyday.”

The video involving the rapper was funny, but in actuality, it was a scary moment for Ball and those involved in the crash in downtown Charlotte. The lady driving the other car, like Ball, escaped without any major injuries which was a moment of relief for the Hornets baller.

After the team’s loss to the Rockets on Thursday, Ball, who dropped 11 points and had somewhat of an off night, said, “I seen her get straight out of the car.”

Talking about how he felt in the build-up to the game, Ball added, “I’m just alive and blessed. God is great.”

LaMelo Ball on his car crash: “I seen her get straight out of the car. I’m just alive and blessed. God is great” pic.twitter.com/Rtrdl7JYTW — Oh No He Didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) February 20, 2026

For now, there is no verdict on who was at fault, and it is also uncertain whether any legal action will be taken against Ball. He is not expected to miss time on the court, although he appears slightly shaken up.