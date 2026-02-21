mobile app bar

“I Just Crashed My Hellcat”: LaMelo Ball Gets Courtside Consolation From DaBaby Over Crashing His Hummer

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

LaMelo Ball(L) and DaBaby(R)

Sometimes it’s not about having the ability to “buy another” after losing something valuable; it’s about the loss itself. LaMelo Ball can get his hands on another Hummer, but the one he crashed must have left him feeling devasted. Or perhaps not, if he thinks like DaBaby.

There were reports from earlier this week that suggested that Ball crashed his Hummer in the streets of Charlotte. Thankfully, he was unharmed. He got into another car — notably, a Lamborghini — and simply left the scene.

Ball had no time to dwell on that though, with NBA action resuming on Thursday following the All-Star break, and in the Charlotte Hornets’ game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he got words of consolation from rapper DaBaby.

A Charlotte native, DaBaby was sitting courtside. When Ball came close to him mid-game, he got the star guard’s attention and reminded him, “N***** crash cars every day, we ain’t worried about none of that!”

Ball heard him, and laughed it off. Although for certain, he won’t be looking forward to crashing a car every day! DaBaby, however, went on to reveal in the video that, “I just crashed my Hellcat. N***** crash cars everyday.”

The video involving the rapper was funny, but in actuality, it was a scary moment for Ball and those involved in the crash in downtown Charlotte. The lady driving the other car, like Ball, escaped without any major injuries which was a moment of relief for the Hornets baller.

After the team’s loss to the Rockets on Thursday, Ball, who dropped 11 points and had somewhat of an off night, said, “I seen her get straight out of the car.”

Talking about how he felt in the build-up to the game, Ball added, “I’m just alive and blessed. God is great.” 

For now, there is no verdict on who was at fault, and it is also uncertain whether any legal action will be taken against Ball. He is not expected to miss time on the court, although he appears slightly shaken up.

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry's rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

