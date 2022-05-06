“I just hit a few forehand shots from the baseline in the doubles”: Dirk Nowitzki reveals finding it difficult to pursue his hobbies of playing Tennis and Football post-retirement

Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki expresses regret on not having retired earlier, giving an insight into his life post his NBA career.

A top-10 all-time power forward, Dirk Nowitzki, was an inspiration for thousands of overseas aspirants who dreamt of making a career in the NBA. The German native spent his entire career in Dallas, playing 21-seasons for the Mavericks, the second-longest in league history after Vince Carter’s 22-seasons.

A future Hall of Famer, Nowitzki established himself as one of the most versatile big men in the league. The seven-foot center was an elite scorer, with a mid-range, 88% career free-throw shooting, and not to forget his iconic fadeaway jumper.

The former MVP played a crucial role in making the Mavericks a relevant franchise in the heavily cluttered NBA market. Nowitzki did it the right way, winning his and the Mavs franchise’s first championship in 2011, beating the Big 3 of the Miami Heat.

Also read: “KG was walking with me the entire way nose to nose”: Dirk Nowitzki reveals a hilarious instance of being stalked by The Big Ticket

Nonetheless, the former Finals MVP wished he had hung his basketball boots sooner. In a conversation with Real Madrid’s midfielder Toni Kroos, Nowitzki revealed how his two-decade career took a toll on his health.

Dirk Nowitzki gives an insight into his post-retirement life.

Nowitzki, who retired in 2019, wishes he could have done that before. The fourteen-time All-Star recently addressed how prolonging his career affected his personal life, especially when it comes to his health. The veteran believes his mobility has dropped by a considerable amount.

“I keep thinking whether the last two years in the NBA were really worth it.”

“If I had quit two years earlier, I could probably move better today and play soccer with the kids sometimes. I can’t do that at all now.”

Talking about his passion for tennis, Nowitzki talked of how he could only play doubles due to limited mobility.

“It’s really a super awesome sport, really fun. But when you can’t move properly anymore, it’s hard,” Nowitzki said, per Basket News. “We still play a few times a week, but I can’t move much anymore. Most of the time, I just hit a few forehand shots from the baseline in the doubles.”

The former champion added,

“It’s always hard to find the right time when you stop.”

Injuries and setbacks are a part of any athlete’s career. However, if you have the frame Nowitzki does, things could be slightly tougher.

Also read: “Dude, who the h*ll are you?!”: When Charles Barkley was astonished at how Dirk Nowitzki dropped 52 points on a Team USA with Michael Jordan and himself

Currently, working as a consultant for the Mavericks, Nowitzki is enjoying the perfect work-life balance.