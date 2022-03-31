“I’m proud of you Joel Embiid”: JJ Redick gets emotional talking to the MVP candidate as the former Sixers do a sit down

Joel Embiid might just be on the verge of winning an NBA MVP and former teammate JJ Reddick could not have been prouder.

The Cameroonian is on the path to being an NBA MVP becoming only the second African to do so. He would also become only the seventh international player to be named MVP.

The Sixers big man is having a remarkable season. He is tied second in scoring and has formed a tandem with James Harden.

The legitimacy of the 76ers could not be better this season. The Embiid’s rise has been a very thrilling watch. This season is perhaps the pinnacle.

JJ Redick gushes about Joel Embiid and his rise to glory

In his most recent episode of The Old Man and The Three, JJ brings Joel to the show. Here he discusses his rise to fame and the former teammates sit down to review game footage.

JJ talks about how Joel was discovered through a Basketball without Borders, his climactic rise as one of the best players in the League.

JJ was overcome with emotion as he talked about seeing Joel’s rise to stardom. Redick asked Joel how much it would mean to win the MVP.

Joel responded with a simple “A lot”. Whether he will win it or not is a question that will be answered by the panelists.

To us, each candidate has a clear-cut case. It would mean the world to Joel, a young boy from Cameroon who never dreamed of the NBA could be an MVP. It doesn’t get better than that.