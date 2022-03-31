Basketball

“I’m proud of you Joel Embiid”: JJ Redick gets emotional talking to the MVP candidate as the former Sixers do a sit down

"I'm proud of you Joel Embiid": JJ Redick gets emotional talking to the MVP candidate as the former Sixers do a sit down
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Wear it with pride for Warnie": Kumar Sangakkara remembers Shane Warne in emotional message during Rajasthan Royals cap distribution ceremony 2022 IPL
Next Article
Why is Tamim Iqbal not playing today's 1st Test between South Africa and Bangladesh in Durban?
NBA Latest Post
"I'm proud of you Joel Embiid": JJ Redick gets emotional talking to the MVP candidate as the former Sixers do a sit down
“I’m proud of you Joel Embiid”: JJ Redick gets emotional talking to the MVP candidate as the former Sixers do a sit down

Joel Embiid might just be on the verge of winning an NBA MVP and former…