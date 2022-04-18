“Just watched two guys who should’ve been Lakers -Demar DeRozan and Alex Caruso”: LeBron James receives hate tweet from Skip Bayless for hiring Russell Westbrook instead

LeBron James is out on holiday and yet, Skip Bayless cannot stop thinking about him, at least his Twitter tells us he’s on his mind.

The Lakers bowed out of the playoffs in spectacular style, losing four out of the last five they needed to win. Needless to say, their implosion has been a huge subject of discussion.

While a lot is because the Lakers are a team that cannot play together, it can be said that the front office did not make any wise decisions.

Among them was the hiring of Russell Westbrook. Now we are not denying that Russ should be a hall of fame but his playing style simply did not fit the Lakers.

Russell Westbrook since leaving OKC has played 1 season in Houston, Washington, and Los Angeles. At the end of every season the teams head coach was not brought back. The Westbrook effect? pic.twitter.com/rI1e85Tw3y — HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) April 14, 2022

LeBron James wanted the wrong guy!- Skip Bayless reacts as he watches the Chicago Bulls

The sixth seed Chicago Bulls may have been beaten at home by the Milwaukee Bucks but they have two players who could have been playing for the Lakers.

Alex Caruso was signed by the Chicago Bulls after he became an unrestricted free agent. Demar DeRozan got picked up on a sign and trade.

The LA franchise had an opportunity to pick up both the players. However, it would seem that LeBron wanted to play with Westbrook over these two.

We don’t know how the two Chicago Bulls stars would have played with LeBron. We do know that the Russ and LBJ combination did not work out.

Skip Bayless was quick to make this observation and tweeted out his thoughts on the same.

I just watched two guys who should’ve been Lakers – DeRozan and Caruso – take the Bucks to the wire in Milwaukee. Yet LeBron wanted Westbrick and his two guaranteed years of $44 and $47 million. Franchise-wrecking decision. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 18, 2022

As usual, his take was not just an observation but an amalgamation of his hate for LeBron and a typical ‘what if’ scenario. The two Bulls stars took the reigning champions to the final minutes. Despite their loss, they balled out.

Skip might have been onto something. We don’t know if he Lakers will blow it all up or try it another time, only time will tell.

