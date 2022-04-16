“Russell Westbrook came in thinking he’d be bigger than Magic Johnson!”: Skip Bayless speaks ad nauseam on his thoughts on Russ and his future in the NBA

Skip Bayless makes his prediction on Lakers’s controversial star Russell Westbrook as the offseason approaches

Any time of importance Russell Westbrook had with the LA Lakers is pretty much over. It may as well be official is as well.

It is no secret that the franchise has been looking to shop the man long before the regular season even ended. And now, you already have league insiders talking about the Brodie potentially being traded to the Charlotte Hornets, only to be bought out.

But, when it comes to Skip Bayless’s opinion, it’d be fair to say that it isn’t even close to being in line with that of these insiders. In fact, it’s a complete 180 from what has been said by these sources on the matter, thus far.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless says Russell Westbrook won’t be going anywhere this offseason, because no one would want to relieve the Lakers of his contract

Russell Westbrook’s contract isn’t exactly one of the cheaper ones in the NBA.

As things stand, the man is earning a monster $44 million per season and even has a player option for next season. Of course, we can’t imagine he doesn’t take it, no matter where he is.

The Lakers would very much love to get rid of this abysmal contract, but according to Skip Bayless, they have absolutely no hope of doing so during this offseason.

Why? Well, take a look at him speak on the matter in the tweet below.

Russ had to come in thinking, "I'm going to be bigger than Magic Johnson." In a month, Laker Nation was horrified.

We hate to admit it, but we can’t help but agree with Skip on this one.

Given that massive contract, even if it is just to buy him out, there is no way any franchise in the NBA would want to take him on.

Perhaps Russ will get lucky and find an NBA team that’s willing to take him. But that will only happen on a much lower value contract, which means he would have to enter free agency this offseason.

It’s going to be a tough offseason, Russell Westbrook. We wish you the best of luck.

