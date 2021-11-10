I knew politics was the reason, I wasn’t going to be on the list”: Dwight Howard talks about being snubbed from the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team, and how he’s unaffected by it

In a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rook, Dwight Howard talks about not being part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team. The Lakers veteran cites politics as a reason but remains unaffected by the snub.

In what many believe, Dwight Howard had the potential of being an all-time great. However, things didn’t go as planned, with injuries robbing him of his athleticism. His career involved several controversies, including those with Lakers legends Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

The eight-time All-Star suddenly became a villain in the league, with several false narratives circulated about him. Howard didn’t enjoy a great relationship with his peers, making matters worse for him. The three-time DPOY got traded almost every season.

Nonetheless, Howard didn’t let his naysayers hang his basketball boots. It was during the 2019-20 season, the Lakers big man proved his mettle. Howard played a key role in securing the LA Lakers a championship in the Orlando Bubble.

In a recent conversation with Taylor Rooks, Howard would discuss how he felt about not being part of the league’s coveted 75th-anniversary team.

Dwight Howard addresses not being part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team.

The NBA’s list of 75 players has raised several questions, with some deserving players not being part of the list. There were several snubs. However, one name that was a regular in the topic of the biggest snubs was Dwight Howard.

Howard’s resume speaks for itself, an NBA champion, eight All-Star selections, eight All-NBA selections, three-time DPOY, five All-NBA defensive teams, and the iconic slam dunk contest winner. Some of his other accolades are a multiple-time leader in blocks and rebounds.

Thus when asked about not being part of the 75th-anniversary team, Howard said the following.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be on it, said the 35-year old.” When asked to explain, he said, “Politics, I already knew, I knew as soon as they made the 75 list they aren’t gonna put me on it, forget about it.” Though Howard definitely agreed he should be on the list.

“It is so okay, I am not upset about it. I was for probably 30 seconds, but I said you know what life is great, I’m alive. I am still playing basketball in my 18th season, who cares about a list made by people who have never bounced a basketball, who cares”

Dwight Howard on being left off NBA 75: "I knew I wasn't going to be on it." 👀 Watch his live interview with @TaylorRooks now in the B/R app:

Though Howard had such an optimistic attitude about the whole scenario, it is disappointing to see such a great talent go unnoticed.