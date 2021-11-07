‘Kevin Love is better than 99% of the power forwards on NBA 75th Anniversary Team’: JJ Redick was shocked at Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson’s exclusion from NBA 75

When JJ Redick was asked in his podcast about Dwight Howard’s snub from the NBA 75th Anniversary Team, he replied “I was shocked”.

People forget how good Dwight Howard’s prime was. Since JJ Redick was Dwight’s teammate in Orlando from 2006 -2012, he has witnessed his prime through his own eyes. He also thinks the reason behind Dwight’s snub is because of his speculations about his personality in media.

Also Read: “If Patrick Ewing is in, Dwight Howard should be a top-75 player of all time”: Gilbert Arenas breaks down why former Orlando Magic superstar was the NBA 75th Anniversary Top 76 list’s biggest snub

Redick said ” Some of it because of perception around his personality. How things turned out with the Lakers and then Houston and then Charlotte.”

JJ Redick added, “Dwight was 8 times all NBA. In 2011, Dwight was second in the MVP voting second to Derrick Rose. Honestly by all advanced metrics, he should have been MVP that year”.

“Kevin Love is better than 99% of the power forwards on NBA 75th Anniversary Team”: JJ Redick

JJ Redick tries to put things in perspective as to why some newer players didn’t make the list. He said, ” The top 75 list is based on historical context.” He gave an example of Kyrie Irving.

He said ” Like Kyrie Irving is easily one of the 75 most skilled basketball players ever. But, given the context of whether it’s Dolph Schayes, Bill Russell or Dave DeBusschere; there are so many things that happened in the course 75 years that we have to at least acknowledge and account and commend what these old heads did. And that’s fine”.

Adding to the example he said, ” Honestly like Kevin Love is better than probably 99% of the power forwards that made that list. That’s a fact”.

Also Read – “I’m James Harden, don’t wanna get mobbed when I shop”: When the Nets superstar made fun of Anthony Davis in a FootLocker commercial back in 2014

Redick is one of the most impartial former NBA players in podcasting and sportscasting. When the man speaks about basketball matters, fans listen with perked-up ears. For they know that the former sharpshooter will always pick his words with care and speak candidly.