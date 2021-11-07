Basketball

‘Kevin Love is better than 99% of the power forwards on NBA 75th Anniversary Team’: JJ Redick was shocked at Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson’s exclusion from NBA 75

'Kevin Love is better than 99% of the power forwards on NBA 75th Anniversary Team': JJ Redick was shocked at Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson's exclusion from NBA 75
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
"This has gone from bad to worse to dreadful in the space of 40 laps"– A day to forget for Valtteri Bottas as Mexican GP turns out to be a mostly downhill roller-coaster
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
'Kevin Love is better than 99% of the power forwards on NBA 75th Anniversary Team': JJ Redick was shocked at Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson's exclusion from NBA 75
‘Kevin Love is better than 99% of the power forwards on NBA 75th Anniversary Team’: JJ Redick was shocked at Dwight Howard and Klay Thompson’s exclusion from NBA 75

When JJ Redick was asked in his podcast about Dwight Howard’s snub from the NBA…