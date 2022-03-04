“I know a lot of fans expected us to run away with the championship”: Kevin Durant addresses the media on the series of events that to place in the Nets organization since he went down with an MCL sprain

NBA superstar Kevin Durant talks about the championship expectations from the Nets and the newly revamped roster as he makes his return to the hardwood after nearly six weeks.

The Brooklyn Nets have had a rollercoaster of a season, from being the top seed to now being in contention for the play-in tournament. Ever since their top scorer Kevin Durant went down with an MCL sprain in mid-January, it’s been a downward spiral for the Nets.

The trade deadline witnessed a roster shakeup, sending three-time scoring champion James Harden to the Sixers in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and an unprotected first-round pick. With so many changes taking place, Kyrie Irving’s anti-vaccination controversy has been the only constant.

Though one cannot still sleep on them, winning a championship remains an uphill task for the Nets. During a recent media interaction, Durant addressed the expectations from the Nets.

The two-time Finals MVP hopes for his roster to be healthy, addressing the recent tough stretch they had. KD added that they were trying to build something with the Nets organization.

Kevin Durant addresses the media ahead of his return.

The Slim Reaper is finally back, providing a sigh of relief to the Nets fans. The Steve Nash team currently finds itself in the 8th seed, looking to get out of the play-in tournament. Prior to his MCL sprain, Durant was the leading scorer in the league and a top candidate for the MVP.

However, his injury in mid-January would see the downfall of the Nets in every which way possible. The Brooklyn team would hit a slump, undergoing an 11-game losing streak, followed by the controversial departure of Harden.

As the two-time champion suited up for the home game against the Miami Heat, he would address the media, hoping fans to be alongside him in this journey.

“I know a lot of fans that are watching us had high expectations for us coming into the season and expected us to run away with the championship. If you’re a fan and you appreciate Nets basketball and what we’re trying to build, you’ll follow us along this journey” – Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/oEro8NJ8W4 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 3, 2022

“I expect us to get out team together, everybody get healthy and find a rhythm. We went through a tough stretch, you know, being out for a month and a half not being able to play and our team seen some changes. This situation is only going to build our character as an organization, only going to make us better individually and as a team.”

The Nets face a difficult situation ahead, with teams like the Heat, Bucks, Bulls, and Sixers looking to grab a spot in the Finals.