Basketball

“I know a lot of fans expected us to run away with the championship”: Kevin Durant addresses the media on the series of events that to place in the Nets organization since he went down with an MCL sprain

"I know a lot of fans expected us to run away with the championship": Kevin Durant addresses the media on the series of events that to place in the Nets organization since he went down with an MCL sprain
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Draymond Green calls the Lakers fans spoiled brats for booing LeBron James": The former DPOY feels it was extremely distasteful on the part of the Lakers Nation 
Next Article
"I am absolutely shattered": Shane Watson expresses his grief over death of Australian wicket-keeper Rod Marsh
NBA Latest Post
"I know a lot of fans expected us to run away with the championship": Kevin Durant addresses the media on the series of events that to place in the Nets organization since he went down with an MCL sprain
“I know a lot of fans expected us to run away with the championship”: Kevin Durant addresses the media on the series of events that to place in the Nets organization since he went down with an MCL sprain

NBA superstar Kevin Durant talks about the championship expectations from the Nets and the newly…