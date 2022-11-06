“I Know I’m Not Gonna Go Out There and Suck”: Ben Simmons Once Boisterously Claimed He’d Be a Different Person Before Being Bad

Oct 31, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) looks on during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are down bad right now. They have fired their head coach, have started with a losing record, and are now dealing with the issues surrounding Kyrie Irving.

Add to all that the fact that Ben Simmons isn’t who he used to be. The former 76er has failed to make good on his promises this summer and has been quite poor thus far.

Although, There was a time when he was confident in his game. To the point, where he spoke about being heckled and loving it because he know how good he was.

Also Read: “Go f*ck with the Kardashians!”: Ben Simmons Slammed by Rapper Cameron Signalling the Start of All New Beef

Ben Simmons once claimed he would have to be a different person if he were to suck at basketball

As things stand, Ben Simmons on form alone is perhaps the worst player on the Nets roster. He is averaging just about six points, seven rebounds, and seven assists per game.

The irony in his performances though is the fact that he once claimed he would never ‘suck’ at basketball. Going so far as to state he loved people talking ‘sh*t’ about him being bad at the game.

“I love when people are talking shit, wanting to see me down, because in my head I’m playing with house money. I know I’m not gonna go out there and suck. I know that’s not going to happen. I would have to be a different person.”

After 5 games, Ben Simmons total scoring stats look like a statline from a game: 28 PTS

12-27 FG

0-1 3P

4-10 FT pic.twitter.com/PWRF8rxhVs — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 28, 2022

Simmons believed he would have to be a different person entirely to play badly. Safe to say he’s pretty different now that he’s with the Nets.

Ben Simmons can’t seem to get rid of the injury bug

Simmons missed the entirety of last season with an injury. He finally made his return this year, but the injury bug seems to have caught up with him again, as he has been out of action with a sore knee.

Ben Simmons will not travel with the Nets for the next two games due to “soreness and swelling” in his knee: pic.twitter.com/374nK6tN67 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 3, 2022

In all honesty, things are looking bad for Ben Simmons. It looks like he can talk the talk, but he just can’t walk the walk.

Also Read: “F**K Yeah, I Believe we Can be the Best Team in NBA”: Ben Simmons Reveals Mood in Locker Room Post Nets Falling 1-5