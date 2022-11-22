“I Know my Abilities to Make Guys Better Around me”: Russell Westbrook Gives a Brutally Honest Take on Lakers Bench Role

Nov 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

On a 3-game winning streak, the Lakers seemed to have finally flipped the switch post a horrendous start to the season. Ironically, Darvin Ham and crew are without superstar LeBron James, who is out with a left adductor strain and is placed on a day-to-day basis.

Fortunately for the Lakers, Anthony Davis has turned a leaf, putting on a show amid the King’s absence. The Brow looks like his old self, filling up the stat sheet with mammoth numbers, leading the purple and gold in points, rebounds, and blocks.

Anthony Davis led the LeBron-less Lakers to their 3rd win in a row with 30 PTS (63% FG) 18 REB, 3 STL in just 28 MINS! “Everybody’s confidence is very high, while not getting too high.” AD’s last 3 Games 🔥

35 PTS (62% FG), 17.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 1.3 STL pic.twitter.com/J3jDMy8ypU — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 21, 2022

In the middle of all the AD praise, we may have overlooked what Russell Westbrook has been providing in his role off the bench. Despite initial hesitance, Mr. Triple-Double has efficiently transitioned into his role of coming off the bench, a position that had been in the making for over a year.

Also read: 6ft 3″ Russell Westbrook is Shooting Better than Klay Thompson from the 3-Point Line this Season

The former MVP recently shed light on his new role, revealing it didn’t really matter to him.

Russell Westbrook drops the truth bomb on his bench role.

Westbrook’s debut on the Lakers didn’t go as planned, with him being deemed a misfit from the beginning. The two-time scoring champion’s debut season with the purple and gold was marked with endless criticism and trolling.

Nonetheless, one could never doubt Westbrook’s perseverance and work ethic. Sacrificing his pride, the all-time leader in triple-doubles agreed to come off the bench, leading the second unit. Thriving in his new role, the former OKC superstar has averaged 16.8 PPG, 8.6 APG, and 5.0 RPG shooting 43.6% from the field, including close to 40% from the 3-point line.

Addressing his new role in the last 11-games, Russ had the following to say.

“It honestly don’t matter what unit it is. I know my abilities to make guys better around me.” – Russell Westbrook ✊ pic.twitter.com/GK4upO8BWJ — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) November 22, 2022

Well, Westbrook’s above statements are no surprise. The nine-time All-Star isn’t one to be bogged down by critics and trolls, given his self-belief and determination, coupled with a rare hustle mentality.

Russell Westbrook is on the path to creating history.

Exceeding all expectations in his role as a supporting cast, Westbrook is the first player since 1990 to record 10+ assists in four or more consecutive games coming off the bench.

Russell Westbrook is doing something that hasn’t been done by a point guard, while coming off the bench, since Muggsy Bogues in 1990 🪙 pic.twitter.com/1wnHVQUymP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 21, 2022

For those who don’t know, Muggsy Bogues played 14 years in the NBA, with most of his prime under the Charlotte Hornets. Between 1989-95, the 5ft 3″ guard was a top seven in assists and a top ten in steals.

Also read: “Russell Westbrook Been Doing That s–t Since We Was 18, 19”: Kevin Durant Wasn’t Surprised by 6ft 3’ Guard’s Lockdown Defense on Him